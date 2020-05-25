Selma Blair’s mother Molly Cooke dies, Cruel Intentions star mourns passing

Selma Blair’s mother Molly Cooke died over the weekend, with the actress revealing that her beloved mom passed away on Saturday at her home.

Blair took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about her mother’s passing, sharing a black and white portrait of Cooke as a young woman.

The post has already received a lot of comments from celebrities weighing in on her life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Alongside the photo, Blair wrote a lengthy message paying tribute to her mother and revealing how much she was loved.

She wrote, “My deepest heart still beats with what you gave me. I worship you , Mom. Molly Cooke died yesterday. In her home. She was formidable, funny, quick , striking and generous.”

She added, “My mother was a brilliant judge and one of the only women in her law school class. She was my first style icon, my muse , my prize.”

Celebrities mourn with Selma Blair

A string of celebrities commented on the post in support of their friend, including Blair’s Cruel Intentions co-stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Reese Witherspoon.

In her note to Blair, Witherspoon wrote, “Oh Selma ! I’m so sorry. I know how much you loved her. And she loved you. God bless her soul.”

Actress Mia Farrow also commented the Instagram photo, writing, “I’m so very sorry dearest Selma. This loss is a terrible one. I send you and your family all my love.”

Matriarch to the Kardashian and Jenner clan, Kris Jenner posted, “Heartbreaking to loose your Mama I’m so so sorry I love you and I’m praying for you and Arthur[sic].”

There was also a post from actress Michelle Pfeiffer, who wrote “I so sorry for your loss Selma. It’s hard to lose a parent at any age.” She ended her note with a broken heart emoji.

Other celebrities who also shared sentiments included Sara Blakely, journalist Derek Blasberg, director Brett Gursky, and actress Joely Fisher.

Selma Blair dealing with her own health issues

Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and recently revealed that she is undergoing a stem cell treatment called hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) to slow down the onset of the condition.

She shared the image below two days ago, showing a picture of herself while she was having the treatment last summer.

She thanked fans for their “support and kindness” and also praised the nursing staff at the hospital where she was receiving the treatment.