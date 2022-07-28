Selena Gomez reunites with kidney donor Francia Raisa 5 years after transplant

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa reunite five years after Francia gave her then-best friend Selena her kidney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Selena Gomez celebrated life with the friend who helped save hers, Francia Raisa.

Selena had a big week as she reunited with longtime pal Taylor Swift at a 30th birthday dinner in California.

Continuing her trend of reuniting with old friends, she made a social media post with Francia, who donated her kidney to Selena five years ago.

Francia is an actress who appears in Grown-ish and How I Met Your Father. But more importantly, she was a friend to Selena when the Disney star needed her most.

The reunion took place on TikTok, where Selena showed a video of the two playing a game, and it was all laughs between the friends.

Selena and Francia rocked similar hair with short brown locks in loose curls in a side part.

Selena Gomez reunites with Francia Raisa

The ladies took turns playing a game called He’s a 10, where they created scenarios about an imaginary man who was a “10” in attractiveness but had one major flaw.

The video started with Francia, who was seated behind Selena. She said, “He’s a ten, but his breath stinks.”

Selena asks, “And I can’t fix that?” Francia responded, “You try.”

Next up, Selena imagined a guy who was a ten but only liked to role-play Star Wars.

@selenagomez But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing ♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

But Selena made sure to tell fans that the game was hypothetical and that everyone was a ten.

She wrote in the caption, “But everyone is a 10, remember that fact while viewing.”

Previously, there had been speculation of a feud between Selena and Francia. Francia was reportedly unhappy about Selena’s lifestyle choices and partying after kidney donation.

Francia Raisa donates kidney to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez posted a photo from the hospital where Francia donated her organ in 2017.

Selena revealed that because of her Lupus, she required a kidney transplant. Lupus is an autoimmune disorder where the body attacks its own cells and can lead to kidney failure.

Selena wrote in the caption, “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you.”

The two ladies wore hospital gowns and held hands while hooked up to machinery.

Selena wrote in the caption, “And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed.”

2022 appears to be the year of reunions for Selena, who is no longer feuding with her donor, Francia.