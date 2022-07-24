Selena Gomez in short white dress shows off legs as she turns 30

Selena Gomez celebrates her 30th birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Selena Gomez celebrated her “dirty thirty” in style as she wore a flowing white dress and put on a leggy display.

The Rare Beauty founder, who just returned from a promotional tour in Europe, ended up back in California, where she grabbed a bite to eat with friends.

Selena went to the swanky and well-known eatery Nobu and got dressed for the occasion.

Selena rocked a flowing white dress with long sleeves and a short hem, showing off her killer legs.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum rocked blue, closed-toe stilettos with an embellished silver buckle.

Selena turned 30 on Friday, which meant the actress had a weekend full of celebrations and reunions with old friends.

Paparazzi caught Selena, phone-in-hand, as she entered the establishment after dark. The mental health advocate showed off dark, manicured nails as she held her mobile device.

She wore her hair in a bun, with pieces of her bangs framing her face and dangling earrings touching her neck.

Not seen in the photo was Taylor Swift, Selena’s longtime best friend, who met the singer in 2008 because of their respective relationships with two of the Jonas Brothers.

It has been the week of celebrity friends for Selena, who shared a photo with her Only Murders in the Building Season 2 co-star, Cara Delevingne, earlier in the week.

Selena Gomez reunites with Taylor Swift for 30th birthday

Swifties and Selenators lost their collective minds when Selena posted a photo of her birthday celebration with the Red singer. Selena and Taylor, whose BFF name is Taylena, have a friendship that has spanned more than a decade.

Selena shared a photo of the two at dinner as she smiled, and Taylor threw up a “30” hand gesture. She wrote in the caption, “30, nerdy and worthy.”

While Selena rocked the flowing white dress, paparazzi caught her in; Taylor wore a red dress with a white floral print.

As expected, the photo was flooded with likes and comments, receiving 9.4 million likes at the time of this writing.

Taylor spoke to The Wall Street Journal Magazine about her best friend and loyalty to the triple threat. She said, “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Taylena continues to be friendship goals with their latest outing.