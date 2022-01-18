See how America’s Funniest Home Videos paid tribute to Bob Saget

Bob Saget received a special tribute in a recent episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Comedian Bob Saget’s unexpected sudden death on January 9 at age 65 left fans, colleagues, and family members reeling from shock.

Saget was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, where he was staying while embarking on a comedy tour, leaving behind a wife and three daughters.

Since his death, fans and fellow celebrities have taken to social media to express their heartache, including many cast members from the hit ABC sitcom Full House. But another show helped put Saget on the map — he was the original host of another popular ABC show, America’s Funniest Home Videos, which he hosted until 1997.

The current host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, actor Alfonso Ribeiro, took a moment to pay a touching tribute to the beloved actor in this past Sunday’s episode.

Bob Saget: Losing a legend

Alfonso Ribeiro, 50, who is best known for his roles in Silver Spoons and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, has hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos since 2015.

“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend this week, and AFV lost a family member,” he said in the episode that aired on Sunday night.

The crew had put together a video compilation of “the best of Bob” moments, including clips of his more memorable hosting moments from the show, including the time he crashed the show’s set just before a monologue without skipping a beat or clowning around with a monkey.

“The show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor,” Alfonso stated. “It’s been an honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.”

Honoring a friend like Bob Saget

According to Alfonso, Bob was not just a talented comedian or a former host but also a friend.

Last week, Alfonso posted this to his Instagram account after Bob’s death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and fellow @afvofficial host @bobsaget today,” he captioned in a photo of him, Saget, and TV personality Tom Bergeron, who also hosted the show.

“I had the pleasure of meeting him in the early 90s when the show started. He was amazing. There’s no AFV without Bob. RIP Bob. We will all miss you.”

Giving back

In the special tribute, the show also asked viewers to consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was near and dear to Bob’s heart.

His sister, Gayle, passed away from the autoimmune disease at just 47 in 1994.

Bob’s eldest TV daughter, Candace Cameron Bure, designed a special sweatshirt with all proceeds going to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, encouraging everyone to “Hug Like Jesus, Hug Like Bob Saget.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) “So this just happened. @theshopforward has generously donated their time to make these sweatshirts, t-shirts, and hoodies in honor of Bob,” Candace wrote.

Bob Saget’s legacy was special, and the people closest to him continue to honor his life and his work.