See Emmy Rossum transform into 80’s billboard icon Angelyne for new Peacock series

Emmy Rossum had fans doing double-takes with the release of the trailer for her new limited series entitled Angelyne.

With huge, poofy blonde hair behind razor-straight bangs, Emmy perfectly embodied a Pamela Anderson-esque vibe.

Sashaying out of a store in the short teaser trailer, Emmy was unrecognizable in a super tight-fitting, bubblegum-pink mini dress complete with a zebra-striped belt and plunging neckline that revealed her buxom top half.

Emmy takes on the elusive 80’s icon Angelyne in new trailer for the limited series

The Shameless actress, 35, dominated the screen in the brief clip that teased the upcoming release of the new Peacock series about the mysterious 1980’s billboard model who shook up Los Angeles and then the rest of the country with her flashy roadside ads.

With delays caused by pandemic-related issues, the new trailer has brought the series back into the spotlight as it finally revealed a release date of May 19th.

Twitter users appeared to be excited to see the show, making comments like “omg awesome the most known yet unknown person in the world. see her now!” and “There’s sure to be a fair number of articles written about how Emmy achieved Angelyne’s look below the neck when the movie arrives.”

Angelyne, whose true identity was confirmed to be Renee Goldberg by an anonymous genealogist, as shared by The Hollywood Reporter, arose to fame in the 80’s when she promoted herself on huge billboard signs, which advertised nothing else but her own image.

Pic credit: @PhilipF83198793/Twitter

Many now deem the model to be the first to make self-promotion a fad, preceding modern-day selfies and social media.

Pic credit: @stevethefirst/Twitter

Emmy addressed some burning questions about her character

Emmy addressed her turn as the billboard model, making a statement about her new role and answering some questions regarding the fashion icon.

“As a society broadening our understanding of identity, this story plays with large questions,” Emmy said, as reported on by ET online.

“When everyone’s experience of reality and truth is personal, can there ever be one true story?” she continued, adding that she has spent “the better part of 4 years thinking, living, and breathing this project.”

Emmy likened Angelyne to Marilyn Monroe but with a twist of the 80’s punk Barbie thrown into the mix, saying that she admired the “trailblazer” and “visionary.”

Emmy, who also takes a behind-the-scenes role as part executive producer, also credited Angelyne for being “the original influencer,” while fellow executive producer Allison Miller made sure to add that the series is not entirely true.

“It’s not a straightforward biopic. It’s a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it’s a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams,” she clarified.

As the hype for the series amps up, Emmy will be busy maintaining her work schedule while also enjoying her family life.

The actress, who is married to writer/director Sam Esmail, secretly welcomed her first child just last year, announcing it on her Instagram page.