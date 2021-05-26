Emmy Rossum secretly welcomes first child, shares news on Instagram

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail welcome their first child. Pic credit: RE/Westcom/starmaxinc.com/Image Collect

Shameless actor Emmy Rossum and her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, surprised fans online by sharing pregnancy photos after announcing the birth of their daughter.

Throughout her pregnancy, Rossum has kept this news to herself despite consistently posting on social media. Her images before the big reveal were posted with a few weeks in between them, one promoting the vaccine distribution and the next sharing the loss of her dog.

What did Emmy Rossum say?

The Brooklyn-born actor subtly shared a series of black and white images, showcasing her baby bump. In the first Instagram post, she added three images.

The first one showed the expectant mother posing, the next featured Rossum and Esmail, and the last was the imprint of a baby’s foot.

The images were captioned, “5.24.21. On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world.”

Rossum’s Shameless costar Christian Isaiah (@christianisaia9) commented underneath the image. He wrote, “Congratulations. She was born on my mom’s bday.”

Makeup artist Jo Baker (@missjobaker) also expressed her happiness for the couple. She commented, “So so so excited and cannot wait to meet this fire cracker!”

In another Instagram post, Rossum wrote, “Two weeks before our daughter was born.” In the image, she was posed on a window sill and cradling her baby bump.

Another one of Rossum’s Shameless costars, Isidora Goreshter (@isidora), commented on the post. She affectionately called her “mom.”

How did fans react?

Less than an hour after the images were posted, Rossum’s name was trending on Twitter. Fans were happy to hear about the couple’s new family addition, and many were impressed that they managed to keep the news under wraps!

One fan shared their sweet message for the couple and wrote, “I’m so happy for Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail, I wish them nothing but the best for their little family.”

I’m so happy for emmy rossum and sam esmail, I wish them nothing but the best for their little family pic.twitter.com/kZG2fJLrtS — jessica (@killerspoem) May 26, 2021

Another drew a parallel to Rossum’s time spent playing Fiona Gallagher in Shameless. They shared two images featuring the character acting like a mother figure to her younger siblings. They added the caption, “We watched Emmy Rossum play a mom to her siblings on tv and now she has a child of her own.”

We watched Emmy Rossum play a mom to her siblings on tv and now she has a child of her own pic.twitter.com/p1cwM8zT9e — Victoria 🍒 (@spicy_vic) May 26, 2021

Other fans flocked to comment on the 34-year-old actor’s Twitter announcement, which featured an identical caption to her first Instagram post but a different photo; this one was of Rossum donning a black leotard. While some fans theorized under the image, wondering if this is why she was unable to make an appearance in the final episode of Shameless’s 10-year run, others simply expressed their joy and well wishes.

One wrote, “Congratulations, my queen!”

Rossum and Esmail have been together for over eight years, marrying on May 28, 2017. In addition to starring in nine seasons of Shameless, Rossum also starred in the musical movie adaptation of Phantom of the Opera.

Her husband is best known for being the creator and writer of the thriller series Mr. Robot. He also wrote and directed the 2014 romantic-comedy Comet, which starred Rossum. The couple is expected to be creating a miniseries together called Angelyne.