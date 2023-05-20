Sean Preston and Jayden Federline: Everything to know about Britney Spears’ kids

Britney Spears’ children have recently made headlines as they look to gain distance from the attention their mother continues to receive.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this week, Spears’ two kids and their father, Spears’ ex Kevin Federline, are attempting to move to Hawaii.

That would put them further away from their mom, who is constantly in the spotlight in Los Angeles, California, with every move she makes.

Her sons likely get a lot of attention due to the media scrutiny of their mother and the ending of a 13-year conservatorship which yielded strained relationships between Spears and her family.

Federline and the boys’ planned move requires Spears’ approval, with Federline’s attorney sending off a letter to Spears’ attorney to get her blessing on the relocation plan.

As their situation continues, here are some of the known details about Britney’s two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, whom she shares with her ex-husband.

Sean Preston is Britney Spears’ first son with ex-husband Kevin Federline

Singer Britney Spears is in her third marriage, as she married Iranian-American model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari last year. It was a small ceremony, and her sons chose not to attend.

Her first marriage was with Jason Allen Alexander in 2004, but it was annulled that same year.

Britney’s second marriage was her most infamous. She was married to her backup dancer Kevin Federline for three years, which made headlines due to their rocky situation. It ended with a divorce in 2007.

The couple had two children, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, who were part of a custody battle during the divorce. In 2008, Federline gained sole custody soon after the divorce in a messy situation where Spears refused to hand over her children, and police became involved with the singer eventually stretchered out to an ambulance.

Spears’ personal issues also became prevalent, including her need to attend rehabilitation for drug issues, and she was placed into that publicly-documented conservatorship which made things more difficult.

As of 2019, Paige Six reported Spears’ and Federline’s custody arrangement had changed to a “70/30” situation which was still mostly in favor of Federline. Spears and Federlines’ two sons stay with him and his wife, Victoria Prince, whom he’s been married to since 2013.

Sean Preston is Spears’ first-born child, whom she gave birth to when she was 24 on September 14, 2005, in Santa Monica, California. According to People, Sean Preston was born via C-section at UCLA Medical Center.

A month before his birth, Spears released her song Someday (I Will Understand), which is dedicated to her son.

According to Sean’s IMDb listing, he’s appeared in the audience for several awards shows: the Teen Choice Awards in 2015 and Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017.

Along with those, he’s appeared as himself in his mother’s Ooh La La music video as well as the TV movies I Am Britney Jean and Britney: For the Record. Sean was also listed as appearing in a VH1 All Access episode focused on his mom.

In 2022, a Daily Mail report indicated that Sean Preston was producing music and had an interest in taking guitar lessons, a passion he may have inherited from his mom.

Beyond that and some of his mother’s posts on social media, he has remained out of the spotlight as he’s become a teenager.

Sean Preston is now 17 years old and has completed high school, which would likely make a move to Hawaii easier for him to adjust to.

Who is Britney Spears’ second son Jayden James Federline?

Jayden James Federline is Britney and Kevin’s second child, born September 12, 2006, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Per an archived People report, Jayden was almost named Sutton Pierce Federline, but there was an inexplicable name change.

Besides photos like those above that Spears has shared here or there, there aren’t many of Jayden James present on social media. Therefore, little is known about his hobbies and interests due to his private life.

While his brother’s IMDb credits include appearances at awards shows or in other TV series about their mom, Jayden had several acting roles. In 2011, he was in the drama film Kaikahu Road taking on the role of a boy with a gun.

Three years later, he appeared in a short film called The Mile, while 2015 brought him an appearance in the video 100% P***y.

It also seems much like his mother, Jayden possesses musical talent. In 2021, a video surfaced on YouTube in which he demonstrated his skills playing the piano.

Jayden is now 16 and still in high school. It was revealed that he would be able to finish his high school requirements online should he move to Hawaii.

Spears’ sons have expressed their wishes to remain off social media, which makes sense as they want to escape the public attention surrounding their famous mother. However, the singer has shared occasional moments and memories with her sons via the IG platform.

That includes a photo from their trip to the chocolate factory she shared in 2017.

In an IG post last year, she posted throwback pics with her sons for their birthdays, but that post has now been deleted.

According to Page Six, that post was a slideshow in which she told her sons, “Love you both so much,” and wished them Happy Birthday.

Despite mainly staying out of the spotlight, Preston and Jayden attended a red-carpet event with their mother in 2013 for the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs 2.

In addition, they have attended sports events, including getting on the field at Dodgers Stadium in April 2013 in Los Angeles.

In 2019, she shared an IG carousel post (below) from an excursion to Disneyland which included riding Splash Mountain. Spears posed between her two sons at the theme park, with everyone looking happy together.

Spears was in a conservatorship from 2008 until 2021. That involved her father, Jamie Spears, and the singer’s management team controlling her personal life and finances. Once the conservatorship ended, it was believed that it would become easier for Spears to see her sons more.

Despite her best intentions toward her two sons, things became complicated between them and their mother, as her ex-husband Kevin Federline explained.

In August 2022, he told Daily Mail that their sons chose not to see their mom for months, and they “made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

Based on Federline’s comments, an allegation from Spears on Instagram that April accused him of refusing to meet with her while she was carrying one of their sons. She deleted that IG comment, which Federline threatened to sue her.

He also called the situation involving Spears and the ending of her conservatorship “hard to watch, harder to live through” and “harder to watch my boys go through than anything else.”

During an interview on ITV, Jayden also commented on the relationship between his mother, himself, and his brother.

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love, I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden said, adding, “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal and heal our mental state.”

Even though the relationship is strained, Britney Spears has expressed much love for her sons despite all the ups and downs. Her ex-husband also has an amicable relationship with her.

In 2021 a source told US Weekly that Spears’ sons are “normal boys” who love “sports and being outdoors.” In addition, the source said that they “just want to see their mom happy.”

Her sons also expressed positive sentiments for their mother for her recent marriage, as they now attempt to live a more private life without all the attention their mother brings.