Britney Spears dances in string bikini amid rumors about her troubled life

Rumors have been spreading like wildfire about Britney Spears amid reports that her life may be changing, and not necessarily for the good.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Britney’s two sons are planning to move to Hawaii with their dad for a more private life.

Along with her sons possibly leaving, there are rumors that her marriage to Sam Asghari is on the rocks, with things not going so well between the two of them.

According to Page Six, Sam wasn’t thrilled with TMZ’s latest TV special about Britney as he didn’t like the way that she was put “under the microscope” and not allowed to tell her own story once again, even though her conservatorship ended.

However, he bashed TMZ’s special shortly after they released an article claiming that their marriage is on the rocks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for Britney, she seemed to have a couple of responses to these.

One, a new dance video, and two, a video where she showers her husband with love.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage allegedly in ‘trouble’

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Britney and Sam’s marriage is in “deep trouble.” Apparently, they’ve heard from multiple sources about the couple.

These sources allege that Britney has gotten physically violent with Sam and the two are often in loud and explosive arguments. Sometimes security has to step in between the two to resolve the situation.

Sam is apparently not staying at home much anymore, either.

Although Britney hasn’t officially commented back to TMZ, she did share a video of her and Sam full of making out and PDA.

She wrote, “Ok so I’m proud of my flowers 🌹🌺🌸💐!!! I’ve been pretty modest about my home 🏡 !!! I’m redesigning my house !!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday 🥰 !!! Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed ✨✨✨ !!!”

Comments on her Instagram posts have been turned off.

Britney Spears’ life after conservatorship

Many people were hopeful that Britney would return to music after her conservatorship ended, but the 41-year-old pop princess seems to be taking things day by day, and we can’t blame her.

She still has her perfume line and has appeared on Hold Me Closer with Elton John, a remix of his original hit Tiny Dancer.

Though some are likely disappointed that Britney has not made a huge professional return, it seems that she is simply learning to live her life on her own and at her own speed now that she is no longer under her parents’ control.