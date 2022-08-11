Kevin Federline shares videos of Britney Spears arguing with their children

Singer Britney Spears and former backup dancer Kevin Federline share two children. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy//Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Britney Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline released videos showing Britney Spears arguing with their two sons.

The former backup dancer, who was married to the pop star from 2004 until 2007, publicly addressed Spears’ relationship with their teenagers, Sean and Jayden.

He claimed that his ex-wife’s “nudes” on Instagram caused a rift between them, and they had not seen Spears for several months.

These claims led to a social media back-and-forth between the former couple whose child custody battle about 15 years ago sparked national headlines.

Federline’s video is seemingly in response to a recent post by Spears in which she accused her children of being hateful toward her during their visits to her home.

In a lengthy post, which she has since deleted, Spears put Federline on blast for airing out her relationship with her kids.

Kevin Federline shares old audio and video of Britney Spears arguing with their children

An Instagram account attributed to Kevin Federline shared an Instagram post featuring three clips of the pop star arguing with her teenage boys.

The clip has since been deleted after it seemingly backfires with social media criticizing Federline.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I [cannot] sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12,” he wrote in the caption.

He continued, ”This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth”

In the first video shot in the dark, Spears is seemingly unaware she’s being recorded by one of her sons.

The clip starts with sound bites which appear to be edited with Britney walking to her children’s room demanding respect.

“This is my house,” she tells them in the clip. “If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear?”

“You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth,” she went on, adding, “I am a woman, okay, be nice to me, do you understand?”

In the second and third clips, Spears allegedly puts her son Sean on blast for walking to a store to get ice cream without wearing shoes, which she says caused his feet to bleed, “Have you lost your f***ing mind? Have you lost your f***ing mind?” she says as one of her children records her in a car.

The pop singer expressed her shock at her son’s behavior, attributing it to puberty while reassuring them that she cares.

“I’m shocked as f*** with you and I don’t know what to do,” Spears allegedly said. “And I’m scared of you because you’re weird because you’re going through puberty. And I don’t know what to say. But I do care more than you know.”

Her son said he is upset that she told him she was taking his phone away as punishment.

She goes on to address her son Jayden questioning whether he thinks it’s reasonable that his brother to go to a store barefoot in “Alaska weather.”

Britney Spears addresses her children being ‘hateful’ during visits

The 40-year-old singer explained why she thinks her children decided to stop visiting her in a lengthy post on Instagram, which she has since deleted.

“The situation should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online !!!” Britney said, before denying that she has an unstable home.

“A British network claimed that their stepmom’s goal is to keep the children away from all of the controversy and trauma in my home … I have love in my home and I have blessings from all the people I let in and out of my home.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney then accused her teenage boys of being “hateful” when they would come over to her house as she shares her heartbreak over her son’s rejection.

She revealed her visitation rights with her children are two to three days a week but they often only stay for one day.

“I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age … but COME ON, there’s being rude then there’s being HATEFUL,” she continued. “They would visit me, walk in the door, go straight to their room and lock the door !!! She added, “The MONITOR would tell me that he just likes to be in his room … but I’m like why come visit me if they don’t even visit me !!!”