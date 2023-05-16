Britney Spears’ sons hoping for Hawaii move, haven’t seen her in over a year

It’s been over a year since Britney Spears’ sons have seen her, and now they want to get even further away from their mom.

It’s rumored that they’re looking to leave Los Angeles to distance themselves from all the attention constantly around their mother.

To get far away, sources indicate they’d like to move to Hawaii full-time to live a more private life than they currently have.

They plan to relocate with their father, Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline, and their stepmother, Victoria Prince.

However, they’d need to get Britney’s blessing first, so they’ve sent a letter to the pop singer’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, to see if she’ll approve of their desire to live a more private life in Hawaii.

Sign up for our newsletter!

If not, it could bring further action via Federline’s lawyer to move the process along.

Britney Spears’ sons and ex-husband are awaiting the singer’s response

According to TMZ’s report citing undisclosed sources, Federline had his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, send the letter to Britney’s attorney to see if she’d approve the Hawaii move.

Based on TMZ’s sources, they’re awaiting a reply to their request by the end of this week, but if Britney objects, Kaplan will push things along by going to court and trying to get permission from a judge. However, it’s believed Britney will not object, so the move should happen.

Based on details from TMZ, Federline’s wife has a job offer to work at a Hawaii university, while Federline can take advantage of DJing gigs in the state. Additionally, the kids have been with Victoria and Federline long enough that it won’t disrupt them to move away.

Jayden James, 16, can take classes remotely to finish school, while Sean Preston, 17, is already finished with high school. Britney’s sons are also rumored to be eager to move to the Aloha state.

Jayden James and Sean Preston haven’t seen their mother in over a year

Britney and Kevin Federline were married in 2004, with the singer having their first son, Sean, in November 2005 and their second, Jayden, in September 2006.

Several months later, Britney initiated a divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and also requested the physical and legal custody of her and Federline’s two kids.

Federline was reportedly caught by surprise and filed a response to Britney’s petition seeking physical and legal custody of the kids. They finally settled the divorce in July 2007, with FOX News reporting that an agreement was reached on shared custody by August.

However, just a few months later, Federline was granted custody of their two kids due to Britney’s personal issues at the time, including several stints in rehab to get treatment for drug problems.

Within the past five years, Britney dealt with becoming free of a strict involuntary conservatorship she was placed into. According to CBS News, that included the singer alleging she felt “bullied” and the arrangement was “abusive,” which involved her father, Jamie Spears, and her management team controlling her finances and personal life.

The 13-year conservatorship officially ended in 2021, but the aftermath includes a strained relationship between Britney and her extended family. It still may be a tense situation involving Britney and her sons.

When Britney married Sam Asghari last September, Federline and their sons didn’t attend the small wedding. Jayden appeared alongside Federline in a Daily Mail interview talking about the situation.

“At the time, it just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her,” Jayden said, adding, “I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

Britney released a statement following her big win to become free of the conservatorship, talking about how she was “basically held hostage.” She also indicated, “My love for my children has no boundaries.”

Pic credit: @britneyspears/Instagram

“It deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother…and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!” she wrote in her statement.

While the boys haven’t seen their mother in over a year, sources believe there won’t be any attempts by Britney to block their move to Hawaii where they can enjoy a more private life.