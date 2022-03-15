Scott Hall dead at 63: WWE legend Razor Ramon dies after suffering three heart attacks

Scott Hall was one of the most iconic WWE wrestlers rising to stardom in the 90s. Pic credit: WWE

Legendary WWE star Scott Hall has died – days after being placed on life support at age 63.

WWE confirmed the late icon’s death with a tribute. He was known for his Razor Ramon character and becoming a four-time Intercontinental Champion.

Hall was placed on life support following severe medical issues related to surgery on his broken hip. In addition, according to TMZ, he suffered three heart attacks on Saturday.

Before his death was confirmed, Hall’s friend and fellow wrestler Kevin Nash said the late wrestler would be taking off life support once his family was able to say goodbye.

Many hoped the beloved WWE icon would pull through, but Scott Hall was pronounced dead on Monday night.

Hall had been hospitalized earlier this month after breaking his hip in a fall. A dislodged blood clot reportedly caused the heart attacks.

WWE paid tribute to Scott Hall

WWE paid their respects to Scott Hall, who joined their organization in 1991 after a stint at the World Championship Wrestling.

He will attain WWE superstardom with his character Razor Ramon, known for his signature toothpick throw and his loveable bad guy persona.

After retiring from wrestling, Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as Razor Ramon in 2014 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020.

He participated in noteworthy rivalries against Kevin Nash, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, who he had two classic ladder matches at WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1995.

He formed the nWo (New World Order) with Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan, one of WWE’s most iconic wrestling stables.

WWE shared Scott Hall’s best moments praising the late star for revolutionizing wrestling entertainment in a tribute video.

In his WWE Hall of Fame speech, Hall said, “Hard work pays off, dreams come true, bad times won’t last, but bad guys do.”

The Rock and Hulk Hogan remember Scott Hall

Hulk Hogan gave an emotional tribute to Hall, crediting the late superstar for reviving his career.

“He took care of me when I was down and out,” Hulk said. “Everybody thought Hulkamania was dead. Scott Hall resurrected me. He put me back on the map.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson paid tribute to Hall on Instagram, citing him as an influence. Johnson shared a clip of one of their wrestling matches.

He revealed he studied the legend’s matches in the caption, heaping praise on his wrestling abilities.

Johnson wrote: “I would study Scott’s matches. His style, intensity, crispness, and his excellent in ring IQ and psychology 🧠. I studied his matches, frame by frame.”

Scott Hall is survived by his two children: a son Cody Hall and a daughter Cassidy Lee.