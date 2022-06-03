Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about ‘very painful’ Kim Cattrall feud

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about Kim Cattrall on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. Photo Credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about her “very painful” feud with her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall.

The two starred alongside each other in the hit HBO comedy series, from 1998 to 2004. Sarah, 57, played the leading role of Carrie Bradshaw and Kim, 65, portrayed the confident Samantha Jones.

Whilst the actresses played two out of four best friends on the show, it became clear that reality was certainly different when Kim publicly accused Sarah of being cruel and said that her condolences for her brother’s death was a way to restore her “nice girl” image.

Sarah Jessica Parker says her feud with Kim Cattrall is ‘very hard’ to talk about

Speaking about the feud on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Sarah revealed that “it’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim.”

“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show.”

“I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show.”

“And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.”

Sarah Jessica Parker with her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/PHOTOlink

After her brother died in 2018, Kim posted on Instagram: “I don’t need your love and support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker.”

“My Mom asked me today, ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

A third Sex and the City movie was reportedly pulled due to Kim’s contractual demands

Kim Cattrall didn’t star in the Sex and the City spinoff due to not being asked to join. Pic credit: Warner Bros. and HBO

Sarah also spoke about how a third Sex and the City movie was being considered in 2017, but reportedly ended up being scrapped after Kim’s contractual demands.

The 57-year-old explained: “They didn’t feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet, and so we didn’t do the movie because we didn’t want to do it without Kim.”

“Were we [she and co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon] disappointed? Sure. But it happens.”

In 2021, the Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That… aired, however, Kim did not star in it alongside her former castmates as they didn’t ask her to.

“We did not ask her to be part of this [And Just Like That] because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us.”

“That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s someplace they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’”

Sarah said that she doesn’t consider the drama with Kim to be a “catfight” because there’s only been “one person talking.”