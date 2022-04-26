Salma Hayek dances with Channing Tatum as they film Magic Mike 3 together

Salma Hayek shared an adorable video clip of herself dancing with Channing Tatum as the pair film Magic Mike 3 following the dramatic exit of Thandiwe Newton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJFotos/Admedia

Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum appeared to be having the time of their lives as the pair showed off some salsa moves in a video clip the Frida actress posted.

The duo has been working on set together for the third installment of Magic Mike, following a dramatic shake-up that saw original cast member Thandiwe Newton removed from the role that Salma has now taken over following reports that the Crash actress got into a heated spat with Channing over the Will Smith Oscars slap.

Whatever drama surrounded the initial cast, all that appears to be in the past as evidenced now by the adorable video clip Salma just shared.

Salma and Channing shared a dance in celebration of his birthday

In the video, Salma could be seen wearing a colorful summer dress with a red cardigan on top while her co-star counterpart kept it casual in some track pants and a navy sweatshirt.

Some fun music played in the background as the pair cut a proverbial rug in what appeared to be a movie trailer as voices of other set members could be heard off camera.

Channing and Salma looked peaceful and happy as they shared their dance in celebration of Channing’s 42nd birthday, which is today.

Fans of Salma’s took to her comment section on Instagram to share their adoration for the clip, with people penning things like “THE BEST DUO 💘🛐,” “Love this❤️😍,” and “On fire🔥🔥😈😍.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @salmahayek/Instagram

Salma replaced Thandiwe Newton in Magic Mike 3 after drama on set

While the duo appears to be having a great time, it wasn’t long ago that some serious drama surrounded the set of Magic Mike 3.

Tensions appeared to be running high when reports surfaced that Channing and actress Thandiwe Newton were struggling to find common ground over their views regarding Will Smith’s behavior at the Oscars.

Despite the rampant rumors, Thandiwe insisted that she was not fired after exiting filming following just eleven days of shooting.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the actress has since claimed that her departure had nothing to do with any spat between her and Channing, but rather was due to “dealing with family matters,” according to a spokesperson.

However, other sources have said that the actress was fired from the film following a heated argument that broke out regarding the differing views she and Channing shared about Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock.

“They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation,” the source revealed to The Sun.

The insider added that the pair had appeared to be arguing intensely with the final exchange resulting in Channing leaving the scene in a huff and driving away.

“It was a tense exchange of words, but suddenly it escalated – Channing got into this car and he disappeared” the source said.

“People looked at each other and thought, ‘Wait, we’re supposed to be filming.'” After the row he just went, ‘I am not working with her anymore’. Him being a producer, it’s his movie, so she’s off the movie. She’s gone. Everything we’ve shot for the last 11 days has to be reshot with a new cast member,” they concluded about the drama.

Magic Mike 3 does not have an official release date yet but fans will surely be eager to follow news of its arrival into theaters and streaming services hopefully sometime this year.