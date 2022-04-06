Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has become the latest tattoo trend

In a strange twist to the slapping incident that shook the world at the Oscars, Will Smith smacking Chris Rock has now become a tattoo trend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

In a bizarre twist to the slapping incident that occurred at the Oscars more than a week ago between Will Smith and Chris Rock, the smack that rocked Hollywood and the world has now become a trend in its own right.

The attack happened on Oscars night a week and a half ago, when Will strode casually up to the stage where Chris had been preparing to announce the winner of Best Documentary after mocking Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head in an unscripted joke and gave the comedian a swift whack across the face.

Will then marched back to his seat, leaving a visibly shocked Chris on stage exclaiming “Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me!” while Will then chewed him out from the crowd, shouting at him to keep his wife’s name out of his “f***ing mouth.”

Now, as the world continues to reel from the dramatic events that took over celebs’ biggest night, a new trend surrounding the slap has begun to gain steam and its leaving people pretty confused.

The latest tattoo trend taking the population by storm is based on the slapping incident between Will and Chris

As reported on by Mashable, fans across the globe have taken to Instagram to show off their new ink and a multitude of them are based on the moment Will hit Chris.

Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman, who work for a British radio station, recently sat down for a chat with tattoo artist Jon Arton, who revealed what the weirdest tattoo he’s been asked to do is and it’s all about the Oscars slap.

“On Sunday, I tattooed the now notorious Oscar slap from Will Smith on Chris Rock,” Jon told the hosts.

“I asked them why and apparently it was a memorial piece for their Nan,” Jon laughed before admitting he was pulling the hosts’ legs and adding that he really didn’t know exactly why he got the unique request except that maybe the client just thought it was a funny thing to ask for.

The tattoo choice has people scratching their heads

After sharing his own version of the tattoo on Instagram, a social media user who goes by Giovanni Bracciodieta received dozens of comments about the ink choice, with many people seemingly left completely baffled by the decision.

“Why?” pondered one person on the comment section, as another echoed the sentiment asking the same thing.

Pic credit: @giovanni_bracciodieta_bd/Instagram

Another social media user shared a similar tattoo showing Will slapping Chris and followers of that user were equally unimpressed and miffed.

“It’s not even a good tattoo tho” said one person as others wrote “Childish lol” and “Unnecessary.”

Pic credit: @oaguilarcrafted/Instagram

As the fallout continues from the incident, authorities have said that they were prepared to act swiftly following the attack, with Oscar producer Will Packer telling Good Morning America that the L.A.P.D. wanted to arrest Will for “battery.”

“They were saying, you know, this is battery was the word they use in that moment,” Will Packer said. “They said we will go get him; we are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him. They were laying out the options, and as they were talking, Chris was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, ‘No, I’m fine.'”

Will Smith for his part has willingly let go of his membership to the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts following the assault and posted an emotional Instagram apology aimed directly at Chris Rock in which he said he was “embarrassed” at what he had done.