Jada Pinkett Smith wishes Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock, couple agrees that he ‘overreacted’

Jada Pinkett Smith wishes Will Smith didn’t slap Chris Rock. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

It was the slap heard around the world.

On Sunday, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars after Chris made a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Now, a source has revealed where the Smith couple stands regarding the incident.

Jada Pinkett Smith wishes that Will Smith didn’t hit Chris Rock

Jada is not angry with Will, but she “wishes he didn’t hit” Chris.

“It was in the heat of the moment, and it was him overreacting. He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted,” a source told Us Weekly about where the couple stands now.

According to the source, Jada didn’t want Will to defend her. “She’s not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn’t need to do what he did; she didn’t need protecting. She’s not a wallflower. She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman, and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him,” the source shared.

The source continued, “They protect their family. They’re all about their family and their kids. They’ve done everything to build this life for themselves. They are very much protected in their own lives and do the absolute best they can to protect their loved ones.”

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

During the Oscars on Sunday, Chris presented the Best Documentary Feature award. Before presenting the nominees, he took some time to crack a few jokes.

One of the jokes he made involved Jada, who suffers from alopecia (a condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles).

He joked about seeing her in the movie, G.I. Jane, as her head was shaved like Demi Moore’s was in the film.

Although Will initially laughed, his wife was seen rolling her eyes.

Will then walked up to the stage and slapped Chris across his face.

After taking a seat, Will yelled to Chris to keep his wife’s names out of his mouth.

The audience was shocked, along with Chris.

Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts

Will’s representative released a statement to People in which Will called his actions “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

He acknowledged that he “deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.”

He stated that he wants to “put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements.” Therefore, he stated, he is resigning from the Academy.