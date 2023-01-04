Ryan Seacrest claims Andy Cohen snubbed him on NYE

Andy Cohen apparently ignored Ryan Seacrest during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Ryan Seacrest has made it very clear he thinks Andy Cohen ignored him as they hosted their respective New Year’s Eve TV specials last weekend.

The two iconic presenters welcomed 2023 side-by-side in New York City’s Times Square last Saturday.

However, it seems the American Idol alum was snubbed by Andy, as Ryan recalled the incident during Live! With Kelly And Ryan.

Speaking to co-host Kelly Ripa on Tuesday, Ryan claimed that despite just standing ten feet away from Andy, he failed to acknowledge him.

“It was funny because my big stage was right in front of Anderson [Cooper ] and Andy,” Ryan began.

The 48-year-old added, “When I was not working, I was trying to get their attention.”

Andy Cohen’ snubs’ Ryan Seacrest

Ryan then noted how the pair were so close to one another while hosting they might have appeared on each other’s screens.

“I just wanted to wave and say hi. They have a great show. And Anderson, the best. He turns around, and he says, “Have a good show.” Class. Class. Andy did not turn around,’ claimed Ryan.

However, Kelly, who is close friends with the Real Housewives executive producer, did not think there was any truth to Ryan’s story.

“That’s not true. He said he was trying to get your attention,” the morning show queen said.

Ryan, looking shocked, replied: “Really? Honestly… we’re within ten feet of each other doing the show.”

Kelly did not attend any of the New Year’s Eve events at Times Square and instead celebrated at home with her hubby Mark Consuelos.

Andy Cohen slams Ryan Seacrest during 2021 New Year’s Eve party

This isn’t the first alleged dig Andy has made at Ryan.

Last year, Andy caused quite a controversy during CNN’s December 2021 end-of-year special.

While co-hosting with anchor Anderson Cooper, he insulted Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, referencing “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing.”

Andy later said he regretted his comments, and he admitted he was “a bit overserved,” as MailOnline reports.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, the Watch What Happens Live host, said he “really likes” Ryan, adding that he is a “great guy.”

More recently, in December, Ryan told US Weekly that there was no bad blood between the two presenters.

However, last week, Ryan seemingly made a jibe at Andy, telling Entertainment Weekly it was a “good idea” for CNN to ban alcohol consumption on air.