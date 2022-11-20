Andy Cohen responds to Ramona Singer’s exit from RHONY

Andy Cohen addresses Ramona Singer’s departure from RHONY after 13 seasons. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Last week, many Real Housewives of New York fans were surprised by OG cast member Ramona Singer’s announcement that she would be leaving the franchise after 13 seasons.

Andy Cohen wasn’t one of them.

On Wednesday, the Bravo boss responded to Singer’s exit on his Sirius XM radio show, Radio Andy, saying that he, for one, wasn’t shocked by the decision.

“I think people saw that coming,” Cohen said.

Singer was the only remaining original cast member on RHONY and had been a pillar of the franchise since it first premiered in 2008.

In the course of 13 seasons, Singer also proved to be one of the show’s most polarizing figures.

While some fans admired her boldness and willingness to speak her mind, others – including many of her fellow Housewives – found the True Faith Jewelry designer, 65, a little overbearing.

RHONY’s Ramona Singer leaving after 13 seasons

Last week, Singer told Page Six that she felt the time had come for her to step away from the franchise.

“I do not want to do the show any longer,” she told the outlet bluntly. “It’s not for me at this time.”

But other sources told Page Six that Bravo hadn’t offered Singer the opportunity in the first place.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently filming a reboot with an entirely new cast – one that’s already seen serious drama. Meanwhile, fan-favorite cast members from earlier seasons, potentially including Sonja Morgan and Countess Luann de Lesseps, will return for a Legacy spin-off.

Insiders told the outlet that Bravo had not extended Singer an invitation to appear on Legacy – in part because Singer had openly trashed the idea before.

Andy Cohen responds to Ramona Singer’s RHONY departure, calls it ‘interesting’

On his Radio Andy show Wednesday, Cohen gently pointed out the hypocrisy of RHONY fans who had changed up their stance on Ramona.

“It’s interesting,” Cohen said. “Every time it was mentioned, it was, ‘Please, no Ramona!’”

“You go on Twitter,” he went on, and it’s, “‘Get rid of Ramona! No Ramona!’”

Cohen noted that many changed up their opinions once it was announced Ramona wouldn’t make her return, and added it was at that point she was referred to as a “legend.”

“It’s so funny,” Cohen remarked.

Still, he went on to thank Ramona for delivering the franchise over a decade of “incredible television.”

If Cohen knew the true reason for her exit, he refused to let on, sharing that Singer is very “bullish” with her life’s current events.

The Real Housewives of New York City is currently on hiatus.