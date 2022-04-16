Russell Wilson caresses Ciara’s leg in steamy photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Russell Wilson and Ciara are magnetic!

The couple posed in a new, steamy photo as part of their fragrance campaign.

The couple seem to be in a good spot. Last month, Russell asked Ciara for more babies while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Ciara and Russell Wilson pose in steamy fragrance campaign

Ciara took to Instagram to post a black and white photo as part of the couple’s fragrance campaign.

In the photo, Ciara wore a black dress baring her long legs.

Her leg is wrapped around Russell’s shoulder and they looked at each other, smiling.

Russell wore all black, with a dress shirt, dress pants and a blazer. His diamond cross chain stood out.

In his right hand are the fragrances they are advertising.

Ciara captioned the photo, “That R&C is magnetic! @RandCFragrance Get some for you and yours! Spring Sale is here!”

The fragrances are unique in that they each come with a his and hers fragrance. The entwined bottles are joined by a magnet. Each fragrance duo starts at $90.

Russell Wilson and Ciara fragrances

In the Instagram post, the fragrance featured is the signature Fragrance Duo.

According to the brand’s website, the Fragrance Duo for him features hints of patchouli, juniper and red sage, while the fragrance for her is a floral scent with hints of creamy amber.

There is also a Harmony Duo and Intense Duo for sale.

The Harmony Duo for him features lavender and geranium scents, while The Harmony Duo for her features Italian bergamot, “exotic Sichuan pepper, and clouds of amber.”

The Intense Duo is described as similar to the Fragrance Duo.

Russell Wilson asked Ciara for more babies

Last month, Ciara was a guest host for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Her husband joined her on the show, dressed in white, with a bouquet of flowers in hand.

He then got down on one knee and asked her for more babies: “I have a question for you. A serious question. Can we have more babies? It will be perfect. Just give me one more at least, you know what I mean?”

The audience laughed and cheered on Wilson.

Ciara told Russell they’ll need a little more time before they “get there.”

Russell and Ciara have three kids.

They welcomed their daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in 2017, followed by their son, Win Harrison Wilson, in 2020.

Ciara also has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with rapper Future.