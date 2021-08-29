Royals are hoping that ‘ignoring’ Meghan and Harry’s racism allegations will make them ‘go away,’ biographers claim

Royal Family members are hoping that ignoring Meghan and Harry’s racism allegations against them will make them go away. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

The Royal Family and their aides are hoping that “ignoring” Meghan and Harry’s allegations of racism will make them “go away,” royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have claimed in the revised edition of their bestselling Sussex biography, Finding Freedom.

Scobie and Durand wrote in the updated version of Finding Freedom that an insider, who claimed to be “horrified” by the racism allegations, said it was futile for the Royals to hope the allegations would “go away,” according to the Daily Mail.

“There is a feeling that if [ the racism allegation is] ignored it will go away but surely by now they should have learned that that never happens?” the source reportedly said.

Meghan and Harry accused the Royal Family of racism

Meghan and Harry accused the Royals of racism during their controversial “tell-all” interview with Oprah back in March.

Meghan claimed the Royals denied Archie police security and didn’t want him to be a prince because of his mixed racial heritage.

Harry alleged that during a private conversation, a member of the Royal Family expressed concern about Archie’s skin color.

The Duke of Sussex said he was “shocked” by the comments about Archie’s skin color and found the conversation “awkward.”

The Duchess of Sussex added that she believed the Royal who commented about Archie’s skin color thought it would be a “problem” if Archie was dark-skinned.

Scobie and Durand also wrote in their new edition of Finding Freedom that Meghan and Harry had “considered naming the royal racist who asked about Archie’s skin color.”

Sussexes wanted to name the Royal who asked about Archie’s skin color

However, the Sussexes declined to name the Royal during their interview with Oprah because it would be “damaging” to them.

On her podcast Chatting with Lady C, royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell claimed that Princess Anne was the Royal who voiced concern about Archie’s skin tone.

Royals had several conversations about Archie’s skin color

Following Meghan and Harry’s explosive racism allegations during the interview with Oprah, royal biographer Scobie claimed that members of the Royal Family had “not one but several conversations about Archie’s skin color.”

While speaking at a Foreign Press Association (FPA) event in the U.K., Scobie alleged that more than one member of the Royal Family had expressed their concern about Archie’s skin color.

According to Scobie, the Sussexes became convinced that the Royals were worried about Archie’s skin color after more than a member of the family raised the issue on multiple occasions.

Meghan and Harry were forced to conclude it was “not just this one person, it’s others as well and it becomes a much bigger issue,” Scobie said.