Royal staff had ‘secret nickname’ for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 

Royal staff are said to have a secret nickname for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, according to a friend of the late Prince Phillip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caused lots of drama when they decided to step down from their roles as senior royals in early 2020.

Since then, there have been countless reports of their “now-strained” relationship with fellow members of the family.

From Meghan’s podcast Archetypes to the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview – Meghan and Harry have not held back when it comes to sharing their experience of life in the palace.

However, now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the couple by royal staff has been revealed.

Prince Phillip’s friend and author Gyles Brandeth has claimed that palace employees all refer to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the same way.

Expert ‘reveals’ royal staff’s nickname for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Mail on Sunday recently shared an excerpt from Gyles’ upcoming book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, that reveals the less-than-polite moniker used when speaking about Meghan and Harry.

The excerpt reads, “Whenever the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come up in court circles, courtiers flinch and change the subject or refer to them as ‘persons who live overseas.’”

Gyles added that if, “Harry and Meghan are mentioned to members of the royal family, they simply smile briefly and say ‘we wish them all the best’ and nothing else.”

This alleged nickname reveal comes amid the royal family preparing themselves for Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare and the couples’ Netflix docuseries.

Royal family ‘bracing themselves’ for Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series

According to royal expert Nick Bullen, the details surrounding both the two projects are, “a very closely guarded secret.”

Speaking to Us Weekly he claimed that Netflix has paid “a lot of money” for the docuseries.

As a result, Nick said that the couple is, “gonna have to say more than, ‘We have a lovely life in Montecito, and we love each other.’”

The expert also claimed that King Charles and the rest of the family “are absolutely bracing themselves” for the aftermath.

Prince Harry to ‘deepen rift’ with Royal family

This comes as another royal expert claimed that Prince Harry’s new award may deepen the rift with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive the prestigious Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights organization.

The pair are being honored for standing up to the alleged racism they experienced while they were a part of the Royal Family.

However, Royal expert Jennie Bond says that if Harry and Meghan accept the human rights award, it could make the rift within the family deeper.

The former Royal correspondent has said that handing this award to the Sussexes might suggest that, “there is a structural racism within the Royal Family,” and accepting it might further tension between the two camps.

Speaking on Breakfast with Martin Daubney and Isabel Webster on GB News, Jennie said that she feels “very, very cross” that the award is being handed to Megan and Harry.

She claimed, “by offering it, it is a tacit accusation that there is structural racism within the royal family. I do not think that’s the case.”

The Ripple of Hope Gala awards ceremony is set to take place in New York on December 6.