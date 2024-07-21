Royal family fans worry about Kate Middleton’s weight loss

Kate Middleton has been in everyone’s thoughts and prayers this year, especially since she has struggled with her health.

She’s missed public events on holidays, concerts, and sports outings while recovering from her preventative chemotherapy treatments, so it was beautiful for fans to see her at Wimbledon.

In what could be seen as a trial run returning to public duties, Kate was called a “trooper” as she came out to celebrate King Charles at the Trooping of the Colours, which happens to be his birthday celebration.

That outing was such a hit with no noticeable ill effects on Kate that she tried another outing recently: She went to Wimbledon to observe and present a trophy to the men’s winner, and fans noticed she seemed to have lost weight.

Kate’s dress was a lovely lilac dress that fans have been talking about for days, both because of its excellent publicity for the designer and another reason- fans noticed how thin they think Kate looks now.

Wimbledon shared a photo of the dress on X (formerly Twitter). It was a Safiyaa dress named Cecilia, which the dressmaker’s website calls an “A-line midi dress with twist bodice and structured sleeves in lilac Heavy Crepe.”

Fans noticed Kate’s dress and how much weight she looked to have lost

A fan shared on Reddit how much of an impact Kate makes on the British clothing industry when she wears those outfits in her public duties.

Everyone notices and wants to wear what a princess chooses to wear.

As Monsters and Critics reported, everyone wanted to know how to find the sunglasses that Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, wore to Wimbledon.

Women’s Wear Daily reports that Kate’s choice of dress caused $4.8 million worth of “media impact value,” which values how much media attention benefits a company.

While that is fantastic news, fans were noticing how thin they feel that Kate looks now, after months of preventative cancer treatments.

One fan shared that the dress made them “sad” because they thought she “wore something with all the extra material over the chest to hide how much weight she lost.”

Another fan said, “I could tell she has lost so much weight. Her arms look incredibly thin.” Another fan thought Kate was “dressed appropriately for the venue.”

Queen Camilla celebrated a birthday recently

King Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, was a mainstay while the King had to take time off from his public royal duties earlier this year after cancer was found.

She has just celebrated her 77th birthday, and Buckingham Palace has issued a birthday post wishing her a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday, Queen Camilla! May you have a wonderful year!