Royal family fans don’t believe Prince Andrew’s reason for missing Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Prince Andrew had good reason to miss his mother Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, which commenced with a Trooping the Colour ceremony today. According to a representative for the disgraced royal, he underwent a routine COVID-19 test and got a positive result. However, many fans were not buying Andrew’s explanation and felt that his statement was an excuse.

Andrew, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle were set to attend the event but were excluded from the balcony photo op because none of the three parties is engaged in royal duties. Prince Andrew has been embroiled in a scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein, while Meghan and Harry stepped back from their royal duties in 2020.

Prince Andrew absent from Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Andrew pulled out at the last minute from Queen Elizabeth’s Trooping the Colour ceremony at the last minute because he tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Prince’s spokesperson said, “After undertaking a routine test, the duke has tested positive for COVID and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”

But according to the New York Post, Andrew looked healthy when photographed yesterday riding a horse in Windsor. Queen Elizabeth battled the virus in February, as did her son, Prince Charles. Fans on Twitter were vocal and questioned the validity of the diagnosis.

One fan speculated in a Tweet, “Is this the Covid equivalent of The dog ate my homework??”

Another fan responded to the speculation in agreement, “I think so. Very convenient timing.”

Pic credit: @WeCopyYouDown/@amberrose3331/Twitter



One particularly cheeky commenter wrote, “It makes a change for Prince Andrew to be in the news for something positive,” a play on words for Andrew’s positive results.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @Pandamoanimum/Twitter

Whether or not Andrew made up an excuse, he will have to quarantine until he produces a negative test.

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee ceremony is underway

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee occurs from today until Sunday. The celebration marks her 70 years of service as the Queen of England and marks the longest reign of an English monarch.

Today was the Trooping the Colour ceremony, which includes a photo op on the balcony where the royals wave to the crowd.

There will also be a Derby at Epsom Downs, which is a horse race in honor of the festivities. The Royal website also lists a Big Jubilee Lunch and a Platinum Jubilee Pageant scheduled for this weekend. Prince Harry and Meghan also flew into town for the festivities, which marks the first time The Queen meets her great-granddaughter Lilibet, who turns one this week.

A four-day banking holiday coincides with the Queen’s monumental accomplishment as the longest-reigning monarch.