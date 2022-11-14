Royal expert claims Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship is ‘still strained’ amid ongoing row

Meghan and Kate’s relationship is still ‘pretty strained,’ says royal expert. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

A royal expert has said that Kate Middleton’s relationship with Meghan Markle is still too “strained” for her to appear on Meghan’s podcast.

Since leaving the royal family, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have been working on various things in Montecito, California.

A Netflix documentary and a memoir by Prince Harry are both in the works, and Meghan recently launched her new podcast Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex has had a star-studded lineup of guests for her super-successful show, including Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and tennis legend Serena Williams.

However, according to the Daily Express’ Royal correspondent Richard Palmer, it seems one famous face that is unlikely to appear is Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Their relationship, along with their husbands, is allegedly fractured from when Harry and Meghan dropped bombshells in a jaw-dropping interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Kate Middleton’s appearance on Meghan Markle’s podcast is ‘unlikely”

Earlier this month, The Daily Express reported that Meghan put out a request for her sister-in-law to appear on her podcast.

Speaking on the Royal Round Up, Richard was asked if he thinks Kate will feature on Meghan’s podcast, to which the royal expert replied, “I don’t think so.”

He added, “I don’t get the impression that there is much of a relationship there between them at the moment. Maybe that will change, but I think the signs are the relations are still pretty strained.”

The expert noted that both Kate and William reportedly cared about Meghan and Harry’s frustrations with the monarchy – right until they decided to leave in 2020.

Richard claimed that Kate and William understood the pair’s “frustrations” but didn’t agree with their “approach” to dealing with them.

He said, “It [their approach] was essentially to quit Britain, break the deal between the British people and members of the Royal Family, and of course declare the war on the British media.”

It’s still unknown whether Kate will ever make an appearance on Meghan Markle’s podcast.

Meghan Markle talks ‘complicated’ fallout

Last month, Meghan opened up about a “complicated” fallout from The Queen’s death.

When asked how the mourning period has been, Meghan told Variety, “It’s been a complicated time,” though she claimed Prince Harry was ever the optimist and was happy the Queen is now with her husband.

She claimed there has been “such an outpouring of love and support” from the British people, and she was really grateful that she could be there to support her husband during such a difficult time.

As for her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II? Meghan said she was really fortunate to have experienced an official engagement with the Queen and was proud to have had a “nice warmth” with the royal family matriarch.