Ricky Martin opens up after ‘devasting’ claims from nephew dismissed

Superstar singer Ricky Martin arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Ricky Martin breaks his silence about his nephew’s sexual relationship claims.

The 50-year-old singer addressed his fans and got candid about his mental state following the incest accusations.

He also directly addressed his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez who dropped the claims against his uncle.

On Thursday, a judge dismissed the case and afterward, Martin took to social media, writing “truth prevails” while sharing a statement from his attorneys.

The statement from his attorneys maintained that Sanchez is a “troubled individual.”

Martin strongly denied all the accusations against him on social media, saying they were “completely false” earlier this month after his nephew made the legal complaint.

Ricky Martin hopes his accuser doesn’t hurt anybody else

In a new video, the Puerto Rican pop star breaks his silence. The singer said he needed to speak out to: “start my healing process.”

Martin explained, “For two weeks I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following the procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge.”

He continued addressing how the unproven allegations effective his mental state and family:

“Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I am going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

Ricky also addressed his nephew directly: “to the person who was claiming this nonsense. I wish him the best and I wish that he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

Ricky said he will begin to “heal” with music therapy before thanking his supporters.

“I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras and entertain which is what I do best. Thank you to all of my friends. Thank you to all of my fans who always believed in me. You have no idea how much strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light.”

Ricky Martin’s husband Jwan Yosef reacts to legal victory

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s husband of five years, Jwan Yosef, has spoken out following their legal victory.

He shared a selfie of the handsome couple, writing, “Truth Prevails ❤️.”

In 2018, Ricky revealed that he had secretly married Yosef and later in the same year the couple welcomed their first daughter together, named Lucia Martin-Yosef. They announced they welcomed a son, named Renn Martin-Yosef, the following year.

Ricky has two children from a previous relationship.