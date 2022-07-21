Ricky Martin’s nephew asks to withdraw incest case, restraining order dismissed

Ricky Martin at the MOCA Benefit held at The Geffen Contemporary. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Ricky Martin’s nephew, who accused the singer of sexual abuse, has withdrawn his claims.

As a result, the Latin superstar will no longer face felony charges that could have resulted in almost 50 years behind bars if he was found guilty.

A judge also dismissed a temporary restraining order against him.

As previously reported, the She Bangs singer’s accuser was identified as his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez.

He alleged that he had been in a romantic relationship with Martin for seven months but that the two had been separated for two months when he filed for a restraining order earlier in the month.

Martin’s nephew claimed in the legal filing that his famous uncle didn’t accept the separation and had been seen loitering near his house on at least three occasions.

The singer’s brother, Eric Martin, claimed in a video on social media that his nephew “has a mental problem,” an echoing made by Martin’s lawyer, Martin Singer, who said Sanchez struggled with “deep mental health challenges.”

Ricky Martin’s lawyer denies his nephew was coerced into dismissing the protection order

Martin’s legal team has rejected the notion that his nephew was pressured into dismissing the sexual abuse allegations.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Martin Singer released a statement following the court decision.

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter,” the statement read. “The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case.”

The statement continued, “This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Ricky Martin shared the statement on his Instagram page, adding “Truth prevails,” along with an English translation in the second slide.

Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Dia reported that Sanchez received death threats ahead of the court hearing.

The publication added that Martin’s nephew filed a lawsuit after allegedly receiving threatening calls from international telephone numbers.

‘Devastated’ Ricky Martin was ready to prove himself innocent says, lawyer

One of Ricky Martin’s lawyers, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, has spoken out about the singer’s emotional state due to the allegations.

In a statement to El Nuevo Dia, Matienzo said the Livin’ La Vida Loca “was devastated” after seeing him in Zoom meetings about the sexual abuse case.

He added that “the damage remains” despite the withdrawal due to the publicity surrounding the case and Ricky’s sensitive personality.

His lawyer also claims they were ready to prove Martin’s innocence if his nephew proceeded with the legal filing.

“Although neither the artist nor his defense made any statements during the hearing, as a result of the petitioner’s request for an archive, Monserrate Matienzo maintained that he was ready to prove his client’s innocence in court.”