Regina King’s only son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide on 26th birthday

Regina King often brought her late son an Ian Alexander Jr to red carpet events. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Regina King’s only son Ian Alexander Jr. reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday — the day of his 26th birthday.

King was married to his father, Ian Alexander, from 1997 to 2007.

The legendary actress released a statement following her son’s tragic death, saying, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Ian Alexander Jr. was a musician, chef and proud of his mother

Ian followed his father’s footsteps and was a musician who performed under the name Desduné. He also worked as a celebrity chef, and had the ambition to open a restaurant.

He posted on his Instagram account the day before he died promoting a musical performance.

Last year, he gushed about his mother Regina King in a sweet Instagram post, calling her the “greatest gift” and his “superhero.”

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got shit on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

He frequently praised his mother, even giving her a red carpet shout-out in 2019.

Regina King always gushed about her son

The legendary actress shared a close bond with her late son. She frequently brought him as her plus one to red carpet events and told People magazine that he was “an amazing young man.”

Regina called her late son her biggest source of pride despite her sensational career and previously gushed about him to the publication.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she explained at the time, continuing: “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.”

Regina King has had an incredible career in Hollywood, picking up multiple accolades, including Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

She has had numerous notable roles in movies and television, such as the 1995 film Friday, the 1991 movie Boyz in the Hood, Poetic Justice, and Ray. She also starred in The Boondocks, the ABC series American Crime, and the Netflix miniseries Seven Seconds.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.