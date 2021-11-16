Rebel Wilson is ‘shipwreck glam’ in shimmery, sea-moss green dress during photo shoot in Fiji

Rebel Wilson dazzled in another sexy ensemble for a recent photo shoot in Fiji. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Landmark-Media

Rebel Wilson is channeling her inner mermaid and looking smashing while doing it in a shredded-sleeved, shimmery green dress.

Rebel Wilson is enjoying rocking her slimmer figure

The 41-year-old star of the Pitch Perfect trilogy and How To Be Single showed off her stunning beauty during a fun shipwreck photo shoot in the tropics of Fiji this week, and she just keeps bringing the heat.

Rebel posed with perfectly beachy, blonde waves and a flawlessly made-up face, wearing nude-toned lipstick, mascara, and a hint of blush sweeping up her cheekbones.

Sitting in a small dinghy with the name Cali Dreamer painted on its side in red, the talented actress and comedian dazzled in a sea-moss green gown with torn sleeves and ruching just under the chest.

Rebel recently flaunted her stunning weight loss, aided by trainer Jono Castano in pursuit of her self-proclaimed Year of Health in 2020, looking Baywatch-worthy in an orange swimsuit.

With a high ponytail and loose strands of hair bouncing in the breeze, Rebel strutted her stuff in a short video clip posted to Instagram, creating a jaw-dropping effect in the bright, long-sleeved, front-zippered swimwear.

Rebel wrapped filming for her new movie Senior Year earlier this summer

Aside from having what appears to be some major fun as she continues to enjoy the fruits of her hard work last year, Rebel spent time earlier this year working on a new film.

Returning to the silver screen after taking time off to dedicate to herself, Rebel wrapped up her comedy Senior Year this past summer and shared some behind-the-scenes views on her social media page.

The actress stars as a 37-year-old woman who wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to high school for another shot at reliving the years she missed.

Serving as an actress and a producer on the comedy, Rebel captioned shots posted to Instagram saying she got to “live out (her) Bring It On dreams in this movie.”

Aside from the new project, which is set to arrive on Netflix sometime in March 2022, Rebel has also set her sights on directing next year, marking her debut in that type of role.

Taking inspiration from seeing Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell receive Oscar nominations in the Best Director category this past spring, Rebel will take the helm sometime next year for a film that has yet to be disclosed.