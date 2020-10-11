Rapper T.I. is helping Scarface find kidney donor: Geto Boys singer suffered organ damage after COVID-19 illness

After rapper Scarface (Brad Jordan) took to social media on Wednesday to announce that he needed a kidney transplant, rapper T.I. has offered to help him find a donor.

Rapper T.I. took to Instagram two days ago to post a screenshot of Scarface’s October 7 tweet in which the Geto Boys star announced he was looking for a kidney donor.

“I need a kidney donor y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” Scarface wrote in his original tweet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Love & Prayers To Da Homie @brothermob. We got a bag for a volunteer… who B+? Serious inquiries only hit my dms to verify ya B+ blood type,” T.I. captioned his Instagram screenshot of Scarface’s tweet.

Although Scarface stated in his original tweet that he needed a donor with B+ blood type, he later explained in a tweet posted on October 9 that he’d confirmed from his doctor that the blood type of the donor did not matter.

“Just found out blood type don’t matter if you are a donor they will match me with my kidney in exchange so anyone can be a donor, can’t thank y’all enough,” Scarface’s tweet read.

He also assured his fans that he had “started the process to get a kidney transplant.”

Scarface contracted COVID-19 back in March

Scarface’s latest announcement comes after he revealed in March that he was sick from a COVID-19 infection.

Monsters and Critics reported that Scarface, best known as a member of the Houston hip hop group Geto Boys, revealed during a Zoom interview with his Geto Boys bandmate, Willie D (William Dennis), that he was hospitalized for a severe case of COVID-19.

According to Scarface, the illness started as a mild sore throat but he was hospitalized after it became severe. The rapper revealed at the time that he suffered pneumonia in both lungs and kidney failure.

Scarface survived COVID-19, but he’s been struggling to make a full recovery

He told Willie D that while he was sick in a hospital bed, the respiratory symptoms were the most challenging because of his preexisting asthma.

But during an interview with Fox 5 later in June, Scarface revealed that although his lungs recovered, the illness left him with permanent damage to this kidneys.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back.”

Now, he is searching for someone to donate a kidney and he’s getting an assist from Atlanta rapper T.I., who has been asking for someone to come forward and even offered up “a bag” in exchange for the donation.