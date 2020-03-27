Geto Boys’ Scarface tested positive for coronavirus, shares experience in interview with Willie D

Scarface (Brad Jordan), best known as a member of the Houston hip hop group, Geto Boys, has revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Scarface made the revelation earlier today during a Zoom interview with his Geto Boys bandmate Willie D (William Dennis). The interview was live-streamed on Willie D’s YouTube channel.

According to Scarface, his illness started with a mild sore throat but he was hospitalized when the symptoms became more severe. He said he had pneumonia, kidney failure, and a high fever. He also had other common symptoms, such as a dry cough, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Scarface: ‘I felt like I was going to die’

He did not confirm that he had COVID-19 until he received positive coronavirus test results late on Wednesday, according to Rollingstone.

“I been to the point where I felt like I was going to die,” Scarface said.

He said the respiratory problems due to pneumonia proved the most challenging to his health because he had asthma. Scarface told Willie D that he suffered extreme breathing difficulties and it felt like there was “an elephant sitting on my chest.”

Noting that he didn’t travel recently, he said he couldn’t tell where he contracted the virus.

He then warned people to take coronavirus seriously and that no one should play games with their lives by not taking it seriously.

He said he was still in quarantine but he was recovering and feeling much better. He added that he was looking forward to the end of his quarantine because he wanted to have fun after surviving the ordeal.

“I’m finna go f**k**g live now, man! Like skydiving and s**t, I’m gonna go do that. We’ll go on a safari trip.”

Scarface is the latest celeb to reveal he tested positive for coronavirus

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, several celebrities have announced that they tested positive for coronavirus.

Monsters and Critics reported that Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced on Instagram that they tested positive for the virus in Australia, but they reported in recent updates that they were recovering.

Idris Elba also announced last week that he tested positive for coronavirus. His wife Sabrina Dhowre also later tested positive.

Other stars who have contracted COVID-19 include Olga Kurylenko, who recently updated fans that she was recovering. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is also recovering after falling ill with COVID-19.

Some celebrities have died as a result of the coronavirus infection

Monsters and Critics reported that actor Mark Blum died due to coronavirus complications on March 25, at the age of 69.

The celebrated playwright Terrence McNally also died from coronavirus complications at the age of 81.