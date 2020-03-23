Rita Wilson raps to Naughty by Nature in quarantine: Tom Hanks says they are recovering and feeling better

Actor Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson took to Instagram on Sunday to post a video showing her rapping while in COVID-19 quarantine in Australia.

The Jingle All the Way actress, who is currently in seclusion after she and hubby Tom Hanks contracted coronavirus in Australia, said she decided to make the video and post it on Instagram to help her cope with the boredom of being in isolation.

The four-minute video, captioned “Quarantine Stir Crazy/See it to believe it,” starts with the actress reading Orson Scott Card’s 1985 sci-fi novel Ender’s Game. Naughty by Nature’s 1992 rap hit, Hip Hop Hooray, begins to play, and Wilson abandons the book to rap along with the hip-hop trio.

She shows off her impressive rapping skills, bobbing her head to the rhythm as the sings along.

“You drew a picture of my morning/But you couldn’t make my day (Hey!)/I’m rockin’ and you’re yawning/But you never look my way (Hey!).”

At the end of the performance, she raises the book to her face again and, with a smile on her face, steals a glance at someone — presumably Tom Hanks — who is off-camera.

Wilson’s friends and fans on Instagram react

The video went viral on Instagram, with more than 1.1 million views. Friends and fans were full of praise for Wilson’s rapping skills.

“YES RITA!!!!” Scott Braun commented.

“You know this is one of my favorites,” Vicky Cornell commented.

“OMGGGGGGGGG THIS WAS THE LAUGH I NEEDED… shall we write a rap record next lol!?” another Instagram user wrote.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus in Australia

Wilson’s rap performance on Instagram comes after she took to Twitter on Friday, March 13, to ask her fans for ideas regarding a quarantine playlist.

Monsters and Critics reported that Wilson and Hanks were diagnosed with coronavirus while visiting Australia where Tom was shooting a movie about Elvis Presley.

On March 11, The actor announced that he and Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus infection during their stay Down Under. He said the couple took the test after feeling unwell and were placed in isolation in a Queensland hospital. After leaving the medical facility, they moved to their rented house.

Tom Hanks updates fans, says he and Wilson were feeling better

Hanks has since been updating fans about how he and Wilson have been doing while in quarantine. In his latest update, he told relieved fans that they were feeling better.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” he wrote.

He then tried to educate fans on the benefits of self-isolation, saying that this practice works because it ensures that you don’t get an infection from others and you don’t infect others.

“Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone.”

He then went on to urge fans to show they care about others by doing the right thing.

“If we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this too shall pass,” Hanks concluded.