Mark Blum death: Veteran stage and screen actor dies from coronavirus complications


Veteran actor Mark Blum
Mark Blum, a veteran actor, dies from coronavirus illness-related complications. Pic credit: Williamstown Theatre Festival/YouTube

Mark Blum, a veteran actor known for his roles in the movie Desperately Seeking Susan and Netflix’s You, has died at the age of 69.

Blum passed away on Wednesday at the NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital due to coronavirus disease-related complications, his wife, actress Janet Zarish, said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The executive vice president of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA), Rebecca Damon, also confirmed Blum’s death on Twitter.

“It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus.”

Blum is survived by his wife Janet, mother Lorraine, and sister Nancy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Emotional tributes on Twitter

Following the news of Blum’s death, fans and colleagues have been posting heartfelt and emotional tributes on Twitter.

Theater company Playwrights Horizons also posted a tribute to the veteran stage actor.

Madonna, who co-starred with Blum in the 1985 movie Desperately Seeking Susan, posted a touching tribute on Instagram.

Blum’s death comes after Monsters and Critics reported the death of Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally on Tuesday, at the age of 81. According to McNally’s representative, Matt Polk, he died from complications due to coronavirus illness.

Stuart Gordon, a veteran theater and screen actor, also passed away on Tuesday at the age of 72.

Mark Blum bio

Mark Blum was born in Newark, New Jersey, in May 1950. He attended the University of Pennsylvania.

Blum’s career started on Broadway in the 1970s. He worked as an understudy and assistant stage manager in the Broadway production of The Merchant (1977).

He appeared in several other Broadway productions, including Lost in Yonkers (1991), the two revivals of Gore Vidal’s The Best Man (2000, 2012), Twelve Angry Men (2004), and The Assembled Parties (2013).

He also appeared in off-Broadway theater productions of The Singing Forest, It’s Only a Play, The Waverly Gallery, After the Revolution, and We Live Here.

He also appeared in an off-Broadway production of Fern Hill in September 2019. He co-starred in the production with John Glover, Mark-Linn Baker, and Jill Eikenberry, according to THR.

In 1989, he won an Obie Award for his role in Playwrights Horizons’ production of Albert Innaurato’s Gus and Al (1988).

He was probably best known for co-starring with Madonna and Rosanna Arquette as Gary Glass in the 1985 film Desperately Seeking Susan. Blum also appeared in Just Between Friends, Crocodile Dundee, Blind Date, The Presidio, Denise Calls Up, and Shattered Glass.

He appeared on TV shows such as  NYPD Blue, The Sopranos, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, and The West Wing. Blum also had appearances on the Netflix crime drama You, HBO’s Succession, Showtime’s Billions, and Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle.

