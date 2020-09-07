Rapper Slutty Sonny reportedly dead after being struck by LA Sheriff’s transport bus

Slutty Sonny, an underground Atlanta rapper, has reportedly died after being hit by a vehicle. The car accident victim was listed as an unidentified person for over a week. A missing person case was filed for the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jordon Williams. He was later identified as the victim in the car accident, which was reported as follows:

“On the early morning of 8/31/2020 the decedent was a pedestrian on the northbound I-5 freeway when he was struck by multiple vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

However, a local CBS Los Angeles report states that an unidentified victim was struck and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s transport bus on the same day and highway that Slutty Sonny was reportedly killed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The news sources claiming the late rapper was struck multiple times by a vehicle has not been independently verified.

A Facebook group for missing persons featured Jordon Williams, who was not identified at the time. Photos from the scene of his death from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System show his tattoos and the clothes he wore on the day he died to help identify his remains.

A Facebook commenter identified the person as rapper Sonny and posted a missing person flyer.

Although the circumstances surrounding his death are not clear, Slutty Sonny, who drew comparisons to late rapper XXXTentacion, died on 31 August.

Hip Hop commentator and news reporter DomisLive paid tribute to Slutty Sonny and revealed his interest in signing the underground rapper.

“RIP Sonny, very young and talented I found out about the kid two years ago and I was impressed and wanted to sign him, it’s unfortunate this happened RIP.”

Sonny last updated his Instagram account to his 80,000 followers about two weeks before his unexpected death.

There have been no reports of criminal charges being filed as a result of his death. The circumstances of Sonny’s death or whether the incident was accidental remains unclear.

Some of Sonny’s best-known songs include Arachnid, Blind Date, and Biersack.

Several tributes have poured in for Sonny with many fans demanding justice for his death.

https://twitter.com/MaxxkiiOfficial/status/1302701910475112449/

words cant explain my emotions.. slutty sonny needs justice for what happened to him. may he rest in paradise within the stars and in peace

until we meet again broski

i always knew u was gonna b a star 👼 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/Zc4ConTW9X — sad (@sadsucca) September 7, 2020

Jordon Williams was 20 years old at the time of his death. While he was compared to XXXTentacion — a popular Floridian rapper who was murdered in 2018 — many acknowledged Sonny’s talent and his potential as a future Hip Hop star.