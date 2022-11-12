Rapper Quavo breaks his silence after Migos member Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston

Quavo speaks on the death of his nephew and bandmate. Pic credit: @quavohuncho/Instagram

Rapper Quavo has broken his silence following the death of fellow Migos member Takeoff. In a heart-wrenching but touching tribute on his Instagram, Quavo started his post with “Dear Take.”

Quavo went on to talk about how close he and Takeoff were and have always been. He said, “Since we were kids you been by my side looking up at me, them eyes waiting on me to make the next move…then you followed up right behind me.”

He mentioned that his and Takeoff’s first dream was to be tag team partners in WWE. He said they fell in love with WWF and even had “every action figure.”

Quavo talked about how Takeoff was always the quietest in the room but by far the funniest in the room.

“He was the most unbothered person in the world. He never got mad, he never raised his voice, and when he did, he silenced the room because what Take said was law,” Quavo said in his post.

He spoke about how Takeoff took his time with everything and trusted God. He said that Takeoff had a real passion for music and that it was Takeoff’s dream to become a rapper, while Quavo didn’t know what he wanted to do.

Quavo finished his post by saying that Takeoff wasn’t really like a nephew to him. He said he couldn’t call him his brother because Takeoff was his sister’s son. However, he realized that Takeoff is “OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form.”

He finished his post by saying he loves Takeoff with all his heart and asked him to ask God what “I gotta do to be with you again!!!”

Takeoff’s star-studded funeral

Takeoff’s funeral was held this past Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Free tickets were available to fans, but the stadium reached full capacity well before Friday.

Cardi B, Quavo, Offset, Cee-Lo Green, Teyana Taylor, Russell Simmons, and the City Girls were among those in attendance. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens honored Takeoff’s family with the Phoenix Award, the city’s highest honor.

Justin Bieber, Yolanda Adams, Byron Cage, and Chloe Bailey performed during the service. Drake read a poem he’d written in memory of Takeoff.

Cardi B also breaks her silence

Cardi B and her husband Offset had been quiet since Takeoff’s untimely passing, but Cardi broke her silence in an Instagram tribute to the late rapper after his funeral.

She began her post by saying that Takeoff’s passing has “brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives.”

Cardi added that she felt heartbroken yet grateful for the memories. She said that Takeoff’s death has “truly been a nightmare.”

She ended the post by asking Takeoff to send “signs” and “beautiful dreams” to his loved ones. RIP Takeoff.