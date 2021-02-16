Rapper Moneybagg Yo net worth 2021: Rapper apologizes after bragging he made millions during coronavirus pandemic

Rapper Moneybagg Yo bragged about making millions during the pandemic. Pic credit: @MoneyBagg Yo/YouTube

Rapper Moneybagg Yo (Demario DeWayne White Jr.) was forced to issue a public apology after taking to social media to brag that he made millions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneybagg Yo took to Twitter on Monday to boast to his 1.7 million followers that he made a couple of millions during the pandemic and that as a result, he didn’t want the pandemic to end.

“Not gone lie I made a couple Ms in da pandemic, ion want it to end,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He returned to the platform shortly afterward to state that he was not the only one who benefited from the pandemic and that it helped many other people.

“I feel like the pandemic helped a lot of people,” he tweeted.

Moneybagg Yo’s tweets sparked a swift backlash

Rapper Moneybagg Yo’s tweets sparked a swift backlash on Twitter. Some condemned the statement as insensitive because many people died while others lost their jobs and suffered economic loss as a result of the pandemic.

Pic credit: @MoneyBaggYo

Pic credit: @MoneyBaggYo

“You should delete this. Extremely insensitive. A lot of people died! A lot of people are unemployed,” one Twitter user responded. “A lot of healthcare workers are overworked. READ THE F****N ROOM!”

Pic credit: @alexandriiascot

Some people defended Moneybagg Yo

However, other Twitter users argued that there was nothing wrong with the rapper’s statement because he was only talking about his experience. They argued that every situation has its positive and negative aspects and that it depends on the individual’s perspective.

A Twitter user who defended Moneybagg Yo said the pandemic also forced him to plan and invest.

“That’s the negative, how about you choose to look at the positive and see what good came out of this pandemic,” the Twitter user responded. “If it weren’t for the pandemic I wouldn’t be who I am today. I went hard last year, started a business, invested, planned…”

Thats the negative, how about you choose to look at the positive and see what good came out of this pandemic, if it werent for the pandemic i wouldnt be who i am today. I went hard last year, started a business, invested, planned…i didnt sit on my ass🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dq35dvIvdK Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons February 15, 2021

Moneybagg Yo apologizes

Amid the backlash over his comment, the Memphis-born rapper returned to Twitter to post an apology.

“I apologize to everybody I offended my comment was very insensitive it was not my intent to hurt anyone,” he tweeted.

Pic credit: @MoneyBaggYo

How much is Moneybagg Yo’s net worth in 2021?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Moneybagg Yo’s net worth at $4 million. However, it was not clear whether the website has updated its estimate since after 2020 ended.

Moneybagg Yo scored the biggest hits of his rap career in 2020.

He dropped his third and latest studio album, Time Served, in January 2020. The album reached the top five on Billboard’s Hot 200, selling more than 66,000 units during the first week of release.

Time Served included hit songs such as All Dat and U Played (ft. Lil Baby).

His single, titled Said Sum, released in November 2020, was also a hit.

Monsters and Critics reported in December that Celebrity Net Worth also estimated rapper Saweetie’s net worth at $4 million.

People began inquiring about the rapper’s net worth after she took to social media to show off her private jet.