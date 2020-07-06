Rapper D4M Skiano reportedly dead at 20 after being shot multiple times in the head

Rapper D4MSkiano or D4m Skiano has died after a shooting that reportedly occurred in the Point Breeze section of South Philadelphia, according to local news 6 ABC. The rapper, who is not identified as the victim in the report, was reportedly shot multiple times in the head and pronounced dead at the scene by responding police officer.

A second victim was shot in the back and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, according to a 6 ABC. The status and name of the second victim are not known at this time.

No arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Skiano was best known for his collaborative efforts with D4M Sloan. The duo, better known as Sloan and Skiano, are popular rappers in the Philadelphia’s underground hip hop scene known for records such as Tweakin, Baby Shark, and Wolf N Demon.

D4MSloan paid tribute to Skiano on Instagram. “JUST STAND ON IT!!! That’s All!! I LOVE YOU MORE THEN YU KNOW SLIMEO I TRIED WIT EVERYTHING IN ME TO GET YU TO MOVE A LIL DIFFERENT.”

Several tributes have poured in for Skiano following the wave of murdered rappers in 2020. A fan wrote reacted to the 20-year-old rapper’s death on Twitter: “This Skiano situation upsetting me and the whole of Philly like omg wow….”

D4M Skiano collaborator and friend SimxSantana paid tribute to the young rapper following his tragic death. “My heart is shattered…don’t even seem right putting rip next to ya name,” SimxSantana wrote on Instagram.” I can’t even write what I got on my mind cause it’s too much bro you fu**ed me up with this one. I feel like they took one of my mom’s sons.”

In a wave of violence over the weekend in Philadelphia, about 20 people were injured in at least 16 separate shootings.

D4M Skiano’s last Instagram post was about 5 days before his death. He was promoting his mixtape, Trap Rock with Sloan scheduled for release this month.

Skiano was reportedly killed on 1300 block of South 17th Street in Point Breeze on Sunday. Law enforcement has not released any further details about the rapper’s death at the time of writing this report.