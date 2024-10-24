Rachael Ray admits to getting into ‘huge screaming matches’ with husband John Cusimano

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray says she and her husband, John Cusimano, get into some feisty arguments.

The 56-year-old admits that she and her husband of 19 years aren’t quiet when they fight, and she’s just fine with that.

During the debut episode of her new podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead, Rachael chatted it up with her first guest, author and podcaster Jenny Mollen.

Rachael teased her unfiltered podcast episode earlier this month on Instagram.

“We’re diving headfirst into the chaos of love ❤️ marriage 💍 food fails 🍕 and all the cringe-worthy moments that shaped us,” she wrote.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“From our wild childhoods to competing with our husbands 🏆 and the madness of parenting 👶 nothing’s off-limits,” Rachael added.

Rachael Ray admits she and her husband ‘don’t calm it down ever’

Rachael revealed on the podcast that she and John struggle to keep their arguments quiet or low-key.

“It’s very hard, especially for hot-tempered or creative or vociferous loud people, to be able to just calm it down,” Rachael admitted during the October 22 episode. “John and I don’t calm it down ever.”

Rachael admitted that she and John, 57, get rather loud when fighting, and she feels it’s a healthy trait.

“We have huge screaming matches all the time, but I think that’s healthy. I really do,” she continued. “And I don’t trust people that are too quiet.”

Rachael added that people who are too quiet “freak her out.”

Rachael shared that she would rather someone speak their mind and lay everything out on the table rather than keep it in.

Not only do Rachael and John have heated arguments, but they typically don’t apologize afterward, either.

As she told Jenny Mollen, “Eventually, I pat him on his a**, or he kisses me on the head, and that’s just sort of it. That’s the apology. It’s just sort of understood.”

Rachael shared a surprising update after fans and critics have shown concern for her well-being

During her podcast episode, Rachael also updated her listeners regarding her health.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rachael’s fans have expressed concern after seeing a recent video of her on Instagram.

Fans and critics commented on the Reel, pointing out that Rachael appears to have gained weight and looks as though she might be ill.

Others were certain that Rachael slurred her words during the show, further prompting concern among her fans and followers.

As Rachael told her podcast listeners, she is a homemaker who “loves” chores, especially the physically demanding ones like planning and making meals and carrying wood into the house.

“I’ve had a couple of bad falls in the last couple of weeks, so I haven’t been doing that in a while,” she shared.