Queen won’t strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles because it could backfire

The Queen is unlikely to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, a royal expert has said.

The Queen won’t strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles because the move could backfire, a royal watcher has claimed.

The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden told MailPlus’ Palace Confidential that the Queen is unlikely to strip the Sussexes of their royal titles because it could make the Queen appear to be vindictive, according to the Express.

“The Queen doesn’t want to look vindictive or petty, but also, there is an element that Harry and Meghan love being the victims,” Eden said. “So if they were stripped of their titles, they would dine out on that for the rest of their lives.”

“The Palace will want to tread very carefully. It’s not something they would do in a hurry,” Eden added.

The title of Prince “is Harry’s birthright, that can never be taken from him”

Eden said that even if the Queen strips Harry and Meghan of their royal titles, they will be able to use the titles of prince and princess because it is “Harry’s birthright, that can never be taken from him.”

“They would still have the titles of prince and princess,” the royal watcher said. “Meghan might actually prefer to be Princess Meghan.”

Royal fans have called for the Queen to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles

Eden’s comments come amid calls by royal fans that the Queen should strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

Monsters & Critics also reported that royal aides, incensed by Harry and Meghan’s attacks against the Queen and the Royal Family, have called for them to give up their royal titles.

Royal aides reportedly called on the Sussexes to give up their royal titles after Harry criticized senior members of the Royal Family on the Armchair Expert podcast with host Dax Shepard.

Aides were reportedly incensed that Harry appeared to question the Queen and Prince Philip’s parenting skills when he suggested that Prince Charles passed on to his children the “genetic pain and suffering” he experienced as a child.

The Queen was “deeply upset” by Harry’s attacks against her and the Royal Family

Calls that the Queen should strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles intensified after Harry attacked the Royal Family on his new Apple TV+ show, The Me You Can’t See.

Harry questioned Prince Charles’s parenting skills and suggested that he didn’t know better “because of how he was brought up.”

Harry also accused Charles of passing on a “lot of genetic pain and suffering” and alleged that Charles made him and William suffer as children.

A royal source later told the Daily Mail that the Queen was “deeply upset” by Harry’s “personal attacks” against her and other Royals. The source added that the Queen was troubled by Harry’s suggestion that Charles’s allegedly poor parenting skills reflected the way he was brought up by his parents.

Prince Charles want to hold talks with Harry

Meanwhile, Prince Charles reportedly wants to hold urgent talks with Harry as part of efforts to dissuade him from further attacks against the Royal Family and end Megxit tensions.

Sources also revealed that despite Harry’s attacks against Charles, the Prince of Wales still wants to reconcile with his son.

According to the Daily Mail’s Don Wootton, a source said that Charles was aware of his failures as a father and that Harry “has been hurting since he was a little boy.”

“Prince Charles would much rather his son be by his side,” the source said.

But amid the reports that Charles wants to reconcile with Harry, royal watcher Camilla Tominey warned that Harry is a man “out for vengeance.”