Queen Elizabeth reportedly had ‘no regrets’ ahead of her death

A royal biographer has given an insight into the Queen’s final days. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

The late Queen Elizabeth knew she had “limited” time just days before her death, a new royal biography had claimed.

The 96-year-old passed away earlier this year and apparently died with “no regrets,” according to royal biographer Gyles Brandeth.

Elizabeth had been the only monarch most of the United Kingdom had known before her death on September 8, this year.

However, in the days leading up to her death, she was described as being “so engaging” even though she was said to have accepted her time was near with “grace.”

Gyles, who was a dear friend of Prince Phillip, has given fans and the public an insight into the late monarch’s final days.

Daily Mail recently shared an excerpt from Gyles’ book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, that focused on the Queen’s last weekend at Balmoral, as People reports.

Queen Elizabeth was ‘so engaging’ on her last weekend

Gyles said, “The truth is that Her Majesty always knew that her remaining time was limited.

“She accepted this with all the grace you’d expect,” the biographer added.

According to Gyles, during her last weekend, the Queen met Right Reverend Dr. Iain Greenshields who found her “so engaging.”

Gyles included a conversation he had with Iain in the book – with the Right Reverend saying, “Her faith was everything to her. She told me she had no regrets.”

Dr. Greenshields added that she was “so alive” and “so engaging.”

The Queen’s friend slams Netflix’s The Crown

It comes as a dear friend of the late Queen hit out at Netflix’s The Crown following the release of its fifth season earlier this month.

Lady Glenconner, who acted as maid of honor at the Queen’s coronation, has described the hit royal drama as “complete fantasy” and “so unfair on members of the Royal Family.”

The lifelong friend had known the late monarch since she was a child.

She also acted as lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, for more than 30 years, as Independent reports.

The close friend to the royals has since slammed hit Netflix drama The Crown following its latest season.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, she admitted that what frustrates her most is that some people, especially those in America, believe every scenario to be completely true.

Netflix has continued to defend the show by stating that it “has always been presented as a drama based on historical events.”

The Daily Mail reports that the streaming giant has also added a disclaimer to the marketing for the new series, claiming it is a “fictional dramatization” that is “inspired by real-life events.”