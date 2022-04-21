Queen Elizabeth gets her own Barbie for her 96th birthday

Mattel celebrated Queen Elizabeth’s 96th birthday and 70th year on the throne with her own Barbie doll. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 96th birthday on April 21, but that isn’t the only thing the Royal family and watchers can celebrate.

On the same day, Mattel released a limited-edition Queen Elizabeth Barbie doll in honor of Her Majesty’s reign as “the longest-serving British monarch, and the first to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.”

The Barbie’s box design was inspired by the famous throne room of Buckingham Palace, complete with a crest-like logo and badge to celebrate Elizabeth’s time on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth honored with her own Barbie

The monarch’s Barbie features a replica of Queen Mary’s tiara and medallions inspired by Royal Family Orders. Elizabeth wore the Queen Mary tiara in her wedding to Prince Philip many years ago.

The doll’s intricate pink and blue ribbons will feature miniature portrait replicas of portraits of Her Majesty’s late father, King George VI, and her grandfather, George V.

The official Barbie Instagram account notes that “[Barbie] observes the landmark occasion with a doll in the Queen’s likeness, dressed in an elegant ivory gown, blue riband with decorations of order, and a crown to complete her regal ensemble.”

The Mattel website has a listing of the Queen Elizabeth II doll for sales for $75, but only suggests a link to where to buy it. The Mattel Creations site says that the doll is sold out, but there may be options available to purchase the doll on Amazon, potentially at a much steeper price.

Queen Elizabeth’s birthday celebrated across London

Per the official royal Instagram account, the Army celebrated the Queen’s birthday with events throughout the city of London on Thursday.

Events included a 41 gun salute in Hyde Park, music from the Band of the Scots Guards, and other gun salutes and musical tributes, including a 62 gun salute at Tower Wharf.

At Windsor Castle, the Band of the Coldstream Guards played a version of Happy Birthday for onlookers to celebrate.

In another post, the Instagram account wished Her Majesty a happy birthday and shared a photo of Queen Elizabeth when she was only 2 years old.

They shared some backstory about the Queen, noting that she was the oldest daughter of The Duke and Duchess of York who was never expected to become the Queen, as her father never expected to be King until her uncle King Edward VIII abdicated and the throne was passed to her father Albert, who became King George VI.

Princess Elizabeth ascended the throne after her father’s passing in 1952, becoming the Queen of England at age 25.

Her 70 years on the throne is the first time a monarch has reigned this long in all of British history.