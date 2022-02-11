Queen Elizabeth did not consult Boris Johnson before announcement about Camilla Parker Bowles

Queen Elizabeth II did not consult Boris Johnson before announcement about Camilla Parker Bowles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Queen Elizabeth II did not consult Prime Minister Boris Johnson over her decision to make Camilla Parker Bowles Queen Consort.

The Queen recently announced that Camilla Parker Bowles would be future Queen Consort, ending years of uncertainty.

However, it has emerged that the royal family made the decision on their own.

The Queen did not consult Boris Johnson regarding Camilla Parker Bowles announcement

While Downing Street was “made aware” that the announcement would occur, the prime minister played no part in approving the decision, the Daily Mail reported.

Royal experts expressed surprise at that fact, but palace officials insist that government approval is only needed if the royal family was asking for a change in the law.

Over the past weekend, the Queen celebrated her anniversary marking 70 years since her ascension to the throne.

In a statement on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth expressed her thanks to the public, before taking the opportunity to make it clear that she would like Camilla to be called “Queen Consort:”

“I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me. And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the statement read.

Prince Charles and Camilla react to announcement that Camilla will be future Queen Consort

After the announcement was made that Camilla would be future Queen Consort, Prince Charles made a statement on Sunday.

He said: “We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

While at Nourish Hub kitchen in Notting Hill on Thursday, Camilla was asked how she felt about the Queen’s announcement. She replied that she is “very, very honored.”

Queen Elizabeth II being monitored for COVID-19

The Queen recently made headlines when it was announced that she was being monitored for the coronavirus after it emerged that Prince Charles tested positive for the virus.

Prince Charles was in close contact with the Queen on Tuesday, as he attended an event at Windsor Castle.

A royal source stated that the Queen was not displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 at this time.

The Queen is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.