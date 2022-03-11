Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family on blast for ‘level of cruelty’ toward Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth stands next to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Harry or Prince William? Meghan or Kate? The Royal family or Hollywood royalty? There are many sides to take in the feud that seems to have ripped through the Royal family and torn them apart.

While many in the UK are not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in what they consider an abandonment of their duty to the country and seeking more money in the glitz and glamour of California, former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt feels a bit differently.

He believes the royal family should have been more accommodating to the couple, especially considering they had such an asset in Meghan Markle and did not use her the way they could have.

Did the royal family do enough to keep Meghan Markle in the institution?

He told the Irish Times the royal family “failed to do enough to keep her within the institution.” He continued, “I mean, it’s an institution that adjusts and makes things up as it goes along.”

He claimed the royals can change things at their discretion, saying, “They can adjust their history when they need to.”

He used Prince Edward, a civilian, wearing a military uniform while attending the Cenotaph as an example of the royal family changing things when it works for them. He said, “They could have found a mechanism whereby Harry could have carried on.”

In a scathing takedown of the Queen, he told the publication, “The fact that they didn’t smacks of a level of cruelty.”

Peter Hunt even questioned why the Queen is still in the public eye

Commenting on the Queen’s work ethic, and her time conducting virtual meetings at home during the Covid pandemic, he said, “But for them, because abdication is just a no-no, the minute they start to say she is putting her feet up, then the public question will be: who is the head of state?”

The comments will be somewhat controversial, especially as he’s basically accusing the Queen of not working hard enough due to her age.

In regards to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the pair announced on Instagram they would be leaving the royal family in January 2020, ultimately blindsiding the Queen, Prince William, and the rest of the royal family.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud has affected the entire royal family

Though the feud has reportedly been between Prince William and Prince Harry, it has seeped into every pore of the royal family, including it’s beloved matriarch, the Queen.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, opens up about her family

Watch this video on YouTube

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, many saw it as a slap in the face to the Queen, who had done nothing but support them even after they left the UK.

The beloved monarch released a statement after the interview, calling them “much-loved family members.” However, she did not take their allegations lying down, and made sure to say, “recollections may vary.”