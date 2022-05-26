Priscilla Presley in tears after watching Elvis biopic in Cannes

Priscilla Presley approves of Elvis biopic. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

The new Elvis biopic has the approval of the late singer’s family, as Priscilla Presley was reportedly in tears at a screening of the movie at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

The Elvis biopic screened at Cannes and starred actor Austin Butler as Elvis.

Variety reported the film received a 12-minute standing ovation, which indicated overwhelming audience approval.

The new Elvis biopic welcomed a favorable reception at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, where the movie was screened in front of actors and industry executives. One of the viewers was Elvis Presley’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley. She was reportedly in tears at the screening and received a hug from the film’s star Austin Butler, who was also in tears.

Priscilla, now 77-years-old, was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973. The rock n’ roll legend passed away in 1977 but his legacy lived on through his music.

The Elvis biopic is by famed director Baz Luhrmann, who also directed The Great Gatsby starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Macguire. In fact, Luhrmann has not debuted a directorial effort since his wildly successful Gatsby movie.

Priscilla Presley made the trek to the South of France for the film’s screening, but she also shared a Facebook post about the movie last month.

She explained in the post that the director gave her a private screening and that she gave her seal of approval.

She wrote, “For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently. This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship.”

Priscilla continued, “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered.”

Then Priscilla sang the praises of the film’s star. She gushed, “Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

Priscilla also gave accolades to famed actor Tom Hanks who played Colonel Parker. She wrote,” Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both.”

Priscilla concluded the post, “The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a [director] who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

The Elvis biopic debuts in U.S. theaters on June 24th.