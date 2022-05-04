Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler make their red carpet debut with a kiss at 2022 Met Gala

Kaia Gerber and her new boyfriend Austin Butler shared a short and sweet kiss at the Met Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have kept their relationship on the down-low for the past several months since they were first spotted together at the end of last year, but it looks like all bets are off now that they shared their first kiss at the 2022 Met Gala.

Kaia glittered in a gold gown for the event, her hair styled in bouncy, voluminous curls with crystal clips. Meanwhile, Austin wore an all-black suit with his tie draped over his shoulders rather than formally tied at his neck.

Although Austin’s look was more simple than Kaia’s, the two understood the assignment and met the criteria for the Gilded Age theme of this year’s Gala.

Watch Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber share a quick kiss

Kaia walked the red carpet of the Met Gala solo, opting for Austin to perform a much sweeter act as he walked with Priscilla Presley. Austin plays the role of Priscilla’s deceased husband, the rock ‘n’ roll king Elvis Presley, in a new biopic.

However, once everyone had ascended the stairs of the Gala, Kaia and Austin came together to share a sweet and brief moment, debuting their first public display of affection.

A short video captured by People shows the two approaching each other as Austin takes Kaia’s arm, pulling her in for a brief kiss on the cheek.

Timeline of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler’s relationship

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber seemed to quietly become a couple towards the end of 2021, but the two are becoming more and more connected.

The two were first spotted at a yoga class together in December, and while it’s possibly been a slow climb for the new relationship, they can now say they’ve finally reached their first public milestone with their kiss on Monday night after months of public sightings.

Previously, Kaia was known for dating comedian Pete Davidson and more recently, actor Jacob Elordi. Kaia and Pete broke up shortly before Pete’s stay at a psychiatric inpatient facility.

Elordi said that Kaia helped him learn how to cope with fame and that she “handles herself wonderfully.”

Austin was linked to actress Vanessa Hudgens for nine years before they split in January 2020.

There’s a ten-year age difference between Austin, 30, and Kaia, 20, but Kaia has revealed in the past that her lifestyle has led her to date older people more often than not. Fortunately, the young model has learned how to stand up for herself and handle new life experiences gracefully.