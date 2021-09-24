Prince William’s temper during ‘earth-shattering’ rows with Charles ‘horrified’ Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince William’s temper during furious rows with Charles “horrified” Camilla Parker Bowles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Prince William’s display of a hot temper during rows with his father, Prince Charles, “horrified” Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, a royal biographer claimed.

According to Robert Lacey in his 2020 book, Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Camilla witnessed “earth-shattering” rows between Charles and William after joining the Royal Family in 2015.

The Duchess of Cornwall shared stories of the clashes between William and Charles with friends and family. She was “horrified at the ranting and raving that on occasion William had unleashed against her husband in her presence,” Lacey wrote, according to Express.

William, according to Lacey, “holds nothing back” when he confronts his father over family issues.

“The rows have been earth-shattering by Camilla’s account, with William doing the shouting and Charles submitting meekly on the receiving end,” Lacey wrote.

William ‘threw Harry out’ of the Kensington household

In a piece published by The Times, Lacey claimed that William was at the center of the family row that caused Meghan and Harry to quit the Royal Family.

According to the royal biographer, it was William’s hotheadedness that sparked the rift between the Sussexes and Cambridges

William reportedly sparked a row when he confronted Harry over allegations that Meghan bullied royal staff.

The allegation reportedly stemmed from an email that Jason Knauf, a former press secretary to the Sussexes, sent to Buckingham Palace HR back in October 2018. In the email, Knauf alleged that Meghan’s bullying and intimidation of Kensington royal staff forced two personal assistants to quit their jobs.

Kate reportedly confronted Meghan after she learned about the bullying allegations. The Sussex’s pushback led to a full-blown row between Harry and William.

William then reportedly demanded to be permanently separated from Meghan. He began pushing to split the joint Kensington Royal household, according to Lacey.

It was William who “wanted Meghan removed from the hitherto harmonious joint household that he and his brother had operated together for the best part of a decade,” Lacey wrote.

“William wished to be separated from Meghan on a day-to-day basis — and that meant being separated from his brother as well,” the royal expert concluded.

Charles should let William be king, a royal expert urged

Media reports highlighting Prince William’s “earth-shattering” rows with Prince Charles come after a former Labor MP reportedly advised the Prince of Wales to step aside and allow the Duke of Cambridge to be king after Queen Elizabeth’s reign ends.

Former Labor MP Stephen Pound argued that Charles should concede the throne to William because he failed to keep “his side of the deal” with the British people to say out of politics.

According to Pound, the British people had a deal with Charles to “pay for someone to squeeze the toothpaste onto his toothbrush, and he keeps out of politics.”

He argued that the monarchy would benefit if Charles lets William become king because “someone like Kate could save the Royal Family.”

In related news, Monsters & Critics reported that a Deltapoll survey conducted in March/April showed that most British people favored William as king over Charles.

Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic, warned that the Royal Family could face challenges if Charles becomes king because people don’t want him.