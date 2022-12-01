Prince William’s office expresses ‘disappointment’ following Royal staffer’s racist remarks

Prince William’s office has spoken out following his godmother’s alleged racist comments. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ALPR/AdMedia

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s office has spoken out after racism allegations were made about a senior member of King Charles III’s team.

On Tuesday (November 29) William’s godmother, Susan Hussey, was accused of making racist comments to Ngozi Fulani.

The domestic abuse activist said she was repeatedly asked racially-loaded questions by the palace aide about her heritage and background.

According to the Daily Mail, the alleged incident took place at a palace reception that was hosted by Queen Consort Camilla on Tuesday.

Chief executive of the charity Sistah Space, Ngozi, said she was “totally stunned” by Prince William’s godmother’s comments.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Following details of the exchange made public on Twitter by Ngozi, Susan resigned from her post as a lady of the household to the king and queen consort, effective immediately.

Mixed feelings about yesterday's visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

Thanks @ManduReid & @SuzanneEJacob for support🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/OUbQKlabyq — Sistah Space (@Sistah_Space) November 30, 2022

However, a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales has since addressed the controversy.

Prince William’s office speaks out on racist claims

Speaking to Page Six they said, “I was really disappointed to hear about the guest’s experience. Racism has no place in our society.”

“These comments were unacceptable and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

The spokesman added that Prince William, who was on a plane when news of the incident broke, was aware of the situation.

The source also claimed that he supports the action that has been taken against his godmother.

Buckingham Palace also issued a statement distancing itself from Susan Hussey.

They said, “We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made.”

The Palace also said they have reached out to Ngozi and have invited her “to discuss all elements of her experience in person.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview

Susan’s alleged comments come two years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the bombshell one-hour special, the former royals spoke about the apparent racism they faced during their time with the family.

In the interview, Meghan claimed that a member of the Royal family expressed concern about Archie’s skin color during a conversation with Harry before their baby was born.

She said it appeared the Royal felt that Archie having a dark skin tone would be a “problem.”

Harry also confirmed Meghan’s claim, saying he found the conversation with the Royal awkward and shocking.

The couple ultimately declined to name the Royal because it would be “damaging” to them.