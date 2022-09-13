Oprah Winfrey believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can make peace with Royals

Oprah Winfrey at the European premiere of Disney’s movie A Wrinkle In Time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark Media

Oprah Winfrey believes there is hope the feuding royals could settle their differences following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The 68-year-old billionaire was at the center of the Sussexes explosive interview which aired on March 2021.

The interview came the following year after Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down as working members of the royal family.

The Los Angeles-based couple made several claims against the British royal family which divided the public. The former actress alleged racist comments were made by a member of the royal family about her son and that she contemplated suicide due to her treatment when working for the royal family.

Polls at the time suggested that Harry and Meghan’s popularity in the UK declined significantly while the American audience viewed them more favorably.

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, there have been several signs that the British royal family could make peace.

Oprah references her father’s death when speaking on the royal family’s potential reconciliation

Oprah Winfrey believes the royal family’s shared grief may help heal the wounds of the past.

“This is what I think, I think in all families…you know, my father passed recently, this summer… and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking, and hopefully, there will be that,” Winfrey told Extra TV in an interview published yesterday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Oprah’s comments come after the Prince and Princess of Wales put up a united front with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to honor the Queen by greeting mourners.

It was the first time in years that Harry and Markle appeared in public with Prince William and Kate Middleton, since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020.

Prince Harry and King Charles’s statements following Queen Elizabeth’s death hint at potential reconciliation

In his tribute to his grandmother published on the Archewell website, Prince Harry supported his father’s new role as the head of the monarchy, a sign that the pair could repair their relationship.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” Harry wrote in a statement, continuing:

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

King Charles also extended an olive branch with his first speech as the new monarch in which he expressed his love for both Harry and Meghan.

During the interview with Oprah, Harry spoke about his estrangement from his father and claimed for an unspecified period his phone calls were ignored by the new king.