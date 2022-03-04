Meghan Markle sued by half-sister Samantha Markle over Oprah interview

Meghan Markle is being sued by her half-sister, Samantha Markle. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Keith Mayhew/Landmark-Media

Meghan Markle is being sued by her half-sister, Samantha Markle — over claims she made in her explosive Oprah interview alongside Prince Harry last year.

Samantha claims her sister tried to ruin her credibility and is suing Meghan for $75,000 over what she claims was a “false” narrative she gave of a “rags to riches” story during the couple’s infamous interview.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Samantha claims that Meghan launched a “premeditated campaign to destroy” her and her father’s credibility so that they could not “interfere with or contradict the false narrative and fairy tale life story concocted by the defendant.”

Samantha claims that it is a lie that Meghan “essentially raised herself from virtual poverty,” as Meghan previously said.

She also alleges that Meghan never worked to pay for her Northwestern college education.

‘Meghan Markle claims in Oprah interview were false’

The lawsuit also focuses on Meghan’s claims that she had no siblings and had little contact with her family.

The lawsuit says: “This is false. Samantha spent time with Defendant on a regular basis throughout her childhood and even lived in the same apartment house with Defendant for a period of time.”

It continues by detailing the time Samantha says she and Meghan spent together as children, including claims Samantha picked Meghan up from school and took her to the mall regularly. The lawsuit also claims that Samantha and Meghan’s father was Meghan’s primary caregiver.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It adds: “Meghan apparently wanted to convince the public that her family members knew nothing about her life and, thus, were not qualified to contradict the false narrative Meghan had fabricated about her life.”

Samantha Markle says she suffered damages as a result of Meghan’s claims

The court document also says that Samantha “has suffered actual damages in the form of lost employment, lost income from sales of her autobiography, emotional and mental distress, including anxiety and fear due to the threatening and violent emails and messages she receives regularly, and harm to her reputation and credibility.”

The autobiography mentioned in the court documents is titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: A Memoir, Part One. It was released last year.

Meghan’s lawyer spoke to TMZ, saying, “This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behavior. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves.”

Samantha and Meghan are thought to have last seen each other in 2008. Since Meghan’s engagement to Prince Harry, Samantha has given several interviews criticizing her half-sister.