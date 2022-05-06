Prince William reveals he’s ‘a secret clubber’ while talking about his favorite music

Prince William revealed he might be a “secret clubber” while talking about his music taste. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Prince William showed some of his true self this week when he awarded and spoke with DJ Simon Mayo on Wednesday. DJ Simon Mayo was awarded an MBE, The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The DJ says that Prince William even pinned the award himself.

As William awarded Simon, the two talked about music, leaving Simon to believe that William is a big fan of club music. William didn’t deny it but revealed that maybe he was a clubber in private.

This isn’t the first time William’s taste in music has come to light, as DJ Sam Young revealed that William enjoys “house, hip hop, and R&B” leading up to William and Kate’s wedding. As for Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge likes a little rock music.

Prince William enjoys R&B, hip-hop music

When talking to Simon Mayo, William revealed that some of his favorite songs to dance to were Insomnia by Faithless and Groovejet by Spiller featuring Sophie Ellis-Bextor. Apparently, the Duke really enjoyed these songs when he was younger, but continues to enjoy the music today.

Simon shared on Twitter that he “suggested [that] he was clearly a bit of a clubber,” to which William responded, “maybe a secret clubber.”

Although there aren’t any rumors that William is hitting any clubs in London, he has revealed in the past that he likes to share music with his children and they spend a lot of time deciding what to listen to at home.

He said maybe a secret clubber. I plugged Drivetime on GHR obviously, suggested he was just the right age to be joining us… — Simon Mayo 🇺🇦 (@simonmayo) May 4, 2022

Back in December, William appeared on Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk series and said, “Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning. And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music.”

He said that their current favorite song at the time was Shakira’s Waka Waka, but chose a different tune for his own personal favorite.

Prince William loves AC/DC on Monday mornings

“There’s nothing better than, on a Monday morning, when you’re a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend and trying to get yourself back into the grind of the week, listening to AC/DC, Thunderstruck,” William revealed.

He added, “It absolutely wakes you up, puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone. I’d imagine you’re going to walk quite fast listening to it, maybe with a skip in your step, with the head-banging. It’s a difficult song not to dance to or to nod along to.”

Although starting the week with AC/DC’s Thunderstruck may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Prince William is confident that it will boost and cure the Monday blues for almost anyone just as it does himself.