Prince William clashed with Harry after Meghan’s spending ‘rang alarm bells’ with the Queen

Prince William reportedly clashed with Harry over Meghan’s spending. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince William allegedly clashed with Harry due to concerns about Meghan’s spending in the months after the Sussexes stepped down from their positions as working members of the Royal Family, biographers have claimed.

In their book, Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House of Windsor, royal biographers Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett claimed that Meghan’s lavish spending was one of many issues that deepened the rift between William and Harry.

William and the Queen were alarmed about Meghan’s spending

The Sussexes’ spending was “one of the fundamental factors behind the deep fissure that opened between him and his brother, Prince William,” Howard and Tillett wrote, according to Express.

“The fact that Meghan splashed so much cash rang alarm bells with the traditionally conservative Queen Elizabeth,” the biographers continued. “Growing up in the war left the monarch with a built-in sense of frugality and economy, despite being one of the richest women in the world.”

Harry and Meghan’s alleged extravagant purchases after Megxit included a $14.7 million mansion in the upscale Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California.

The Sussexes also spent about £2.4million ($3.3 million) refurbishing their Frogmore Cottage.

The claim that William clashed with Harry over finances comes after royal watcher Charlotte Griffiths said that William isn’t “taking any more nonsense” from Meghan and Harry and that he is leading the Royal Family’s pushback against the Sussexes behind the scenes.

Prince William has also reportedly decided to take “decisive action” against the Sussexes after the Queen’s strategy of “smoothing things over failed.”

Kate allegedly warned Harry about rushing his relationship with Meghan

Howard and Tillett also claimed that Kate had warned Harry about rushing his relationship with Meghan before they married.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly warned Harry that because Meghan has a different past and background, he should take his time getting to know her better before committing himself.

Kate “gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care, and attention for them to integrate,” the authors wrote.

William and Princess Anne also warned Harry about Meghan

Kate was not the only member of the Royal Family who reportedly warned Harry about rushing his relationship with Meghan.

In their book, Finding Freedom, royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that Prince William advised Harry to take his time getting to know Meghan better before committing himself.

But Harry reportedly thought that William’s comments about Meghan were offensive and snobbish.

Princess Anne also reportedly questioned Meghan’s suitability and advised Harry not to marry her.

The Duke of Sussex also fell out with his friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip after he advised Harry not to marry Meghan.