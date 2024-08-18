Prince Harry’s friend calls him an ‘angry boy’ who misses home

Prince Harry has made a new life with Meghan Markle, who is centered in the United States rather than the United Kingdom.

Over the last few years, he’s drastically changed his life to become Meghan’s husband rather than King Charles’ younger son, and his friends have opinions on how that is going for him.

The loss of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and now the revelations that his dad, King Charles, is battling cancer, indeed, must be taking a toll on Prince Harry’s emotions.

Prince Harry is building a life with Meghan and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in California, but it is still far from his home in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry seems to keep busy with Meghan, going on trips to places like Nigeria and Colombia in good-hearted efforts for their charity. They are committed to reducing violence against children and speak out against it in these countries.

The question that remains is whether this new life is enough for him. Prince Harry will turn 40 on September 15, and his friends are speaking out ahead of this momentous occasion.

Prince Harry is an ‘angry boy’ according to an old friend

When Prince Harry learned about his dad, King Charles, having cancer, he immediately flew halfway across the world to see him. It seems he still wants to be a part of the Royal life that he and Meghan stepped back from, but it may be too late.

Prince Harry is still estranged from his family since he and Meghan did not get invitations from King Charles to vacation with the family this summer.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children allegedly banned their names from earshot. This further shows how bad things are between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry turns 40 next month, and friends have been talking about him and making educated guesses about his feelings. A few of his older friends, who still get an occasional Whats App message from the prince, have spoken out recently.

In an interview with The Times, a longtime friend of Prince Harry revealed, “He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being …here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more.”

While Prince Harry would rather be home and admired as much as Kate Middleton or Prince William are, that may not be possible for him.

The allegations he made in his autobiographical Spare have other friends saying, “Harry and Meghan could have left with dignity and decency and not trashed the institution. The conclusion is they’ve made money from trashing his family.”

Prince Harry still has work to repair things with his family, especially if he would be happier in their good graces.

Prince Harry and Meghan look to be enjoying Colombia

The Royal couple has been touring Colombia at the invitation of the country’s Vice President, Francia Marquez.

Photos of the couple have been posted on Instagram, showing how happy they look in Colombia.

Meghan is seen in the photos wearing a Boater Hat by Colombian designer Hannia Char.